Kirstie Alley's career: What to know about the iconic actress

Iconic actress Kirstie Alley died following a battle with colon cancer, according to her representative via People magazine. She was 71.

Her death was confirmed on Dec. 5 by her children, William "True" and Lillie Parker, as they revealed their beloved mother had only "recently discovered" the disease.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," a statement posted by her children on her official Twitter account said.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Alley rose to fame for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the late '80s sitcom "Cheers," taking home an Emmy Award and Golden Globe.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

The statement ended, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker."

Here are a few things to know about the late actress.

Introduction to Hollywood

After converting to Scientology before making it big as an actress, Alley got her start in 1982 on "Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan" playing Saavik.

In 1983, Alley married her first husband Parker Stevenson.

Both of her children she adopted with Stevenson.

She and Stevenson decided to split and finalized their divorce in 1997. Alley's ex-husband paid tribute to her on his Instagram following her death writing, "I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed."

Rise to fame

Throughout the mid-80s, Alley starred in a number of shows and films, including "A Bunny's Tale," "Infidelity" and "Prince of Bel Air."

In 1987, Alley replaced Shelley Long on the hit sitcom "Cheers," in which she starred as Rebecca Howe.

During her time on the show, Alley additionally starred alongside John Travolta in "Look Who's Talking," in 1989. She also starred in the film's two sequels.

In 1991, the beloved actress won her first Emmy for her work on "Cheers."

The late actress' costars Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman paid tribute to her in statements to Fox News Digital.

"I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her," Danson said.

Three years later in 1994, Alley earned her second Emmy Award for "David's Mother."

Alley's work was highly praised and recognized as she received her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the following year.

In 1997, Alley was acknowledged for her work on the crime drama series, "The Last Don" and received another Emmy nomination.

She went on to star as the main character of the NBC sitcom, "Veronica's Closet," alongside Kathy Najimy from 1997 to 2000.

Kirstie's career in the 2000s

Throughout the 2000s, Alley worked on a number of projects, including "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Without a Trace," "While I was Gone," "Fat Actress" and "Write and Wrong."

Alley became a spokesperson for Jenny Craig from 2004 to 2008. While using the service, Alley claimed to have lost 75 pounds but said she gained back 83 pounds when she stopped using the product.

In 2010, Alley founded Organic Liason and claimed to have lost 100 pounds due to the product. She was sued for false advertising and settled the lawsuit for $130,000.

After she settled, Alley appeared on season 12 of "Dancing with the Stars," and was paired with pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovsky. The duo finished the competition in second place.

Chmerkovskiy paid tribute to his former dance partner on his Instagram as he reflected on their friendship, saying Alley was "one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of the brightest moments of my personal and professional life."

Kirstie's final projects and being remembered

In 2013, Alley returned to acting in her short-lived TV Land sitcom, "Kirstie." It aired for 12 episodes.

A year later, Alley announced she was once again partnering with Jenny Craig, saying later, it helped her lose 50 pounds.

Alley became a grandmother in 2016, when her son welcomed a son of his own.

Two years later, Alley made a return to acting in a 10-episode arch in Ryan Murphy's "Scream Queens."

She went on to appear in several competition shows such as "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2018 – finishing in second place, and "The Masked Singer," as "Baby Mammoth" of Team Cuddly in 2022.

Alley's final acting credit is the TV movie, "You Can't Take My Daughter."

John Travolta , Jamie Lee Curtis and other stars in Hollywood took to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic actress.

