Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. Here is a look back at her life and career in entertainment.
- Kirstie Alley converted to Scientology before making it big as an actress.read more
- Kirstie Alley got her start in 1982 on "Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan" playing Saavik.read more
- In 1983, Alley married her first husband Parker Stevenson.read more
- Throughout the mid-80s, Alley starred in a number of shows and films, including "A Bunny's Tale," "Infidelity" and "Prince of Bel Air."read more
- In 1987, Alley replaced Shelley Long on the hit sitcom "Cheers," in which she starred as Rebecca Howe.read more
- While filming "Cheers," Alley starred alongside John Travolta in "Look Who's Talking," in 1989. She also starred in the film's two sequels.read more
- John Travolta and Kirstie Alley are pictured here attending the premiere of "Look Who's Talking."read more
- Kirstie Alley won her first Emmy in 1991 for her work on "Cheers."read more
- Kirstie Alley and her husband Parker Stevenson adopted their son William in 1992, and their daughter Lillie in 1995.read more
- Kirstie Alley earned her second Emmy Award in 1994 for "David's Mother."read more
- In 1995, Kirstie Alley got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.read more
- In 1997, Kirstie Alley and her husband Parker Stevenson finalized their divorce.read more
- In 1997, Alley received another Emmy nomination for her work on the crime drama series, "The Last Don."read more
- From 1997 to 2000, Alley starred as the main character of the NBC sitcom, "Veronica's Closet," alongside Kathy Najimy.read more
- Throughout the 2000s, Alley worked on a number of projects, including "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Without a Trace," While I was Gone," "Fat Actress" and "Write and Wrong."read more
- From 2004 to 2008, Alley was a spokesperson for Jenny Craig. While using the service, Alley claimed to have lost 75 pounds, but said she gained back 83 when she stopped using the product.read more
- In 2010, Alley founded Organic Liason and claimed to have lost 100 pounds due to the product. She was sued for false advertising and settled the lawsuit for $130,000.read more
- Alley appeared on season 12 of "Dancing with the Stars," and was paired with pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovsky. Together the duo ended the competition in second place.read more
- In 2013, Alley returned to acting in her short-lived TV Land sitcom, "Kirstie." It only aired for 12 episodes.read more
- In 2014, Alley announced she was once again partnering with Jenny Craig, saying later, it helped her lose 50 pounds.read more
- Alley became a grandmother in 2016, when her son welcomed a son of his own.read more
- In 2018, Alley made a return to acting in a 10-episode arch in Ryan Murphy's "Scream Queens."read more
- Also in 2018, Alley appeared in the hit reality competition show, "Celebrity Big Brother." She finished in second place.read more
- Earlier in 2022, Alley appeared on "The Masked Singer," as "Baby Mammoth" of Team Cuddly. She was only the second star to be eliminated.read more
- Alley's final acting credit is the TV movie, "You Can't Take My Daughter."read more
- On December 5, Kirstie Alley's family announced the actress died following a "battle with cancer." She was 71.read more
