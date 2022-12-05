Go Back
  • Published
    26 Images

    Kirstie Alley through the years

    Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. Here is a look back at her life and career in entertainment.

  • Kirstie Alley 1988
    Kirstie Alley converted to Scientology before making it big as an actress. 
    Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley in "Star Trek."
    Kirstie Alley got her start in 1982 on "Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan" playing Saavik.
    Photo by CBS via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley and Parker Stevenson
    In 1983, Alley married her first husband Parker Stevenson.
    Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley in "A Bunny's Tale"
    Throughout the mid-80s, Alley starred in a number of shows and films, including "A Bunny's Tale," "Infidelity" and "Prince of Bel Air."
    Photo by Mario Casilli /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley and Ted Danson pose for Cheers photos
    In 1987, Alley replaced Shelley Long on the hit sitcom "Cheers," in which she starred as Rebecca Howe.
    Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley in a promo for "Look Who's Talking"
    While filming "Cheers," Alley starred alongside John Travolta in "Look Who's Talking," in 1989. She also starred in the film's two sequels.
    Photo by TriStar Pictures/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley and John Travolta at movie premiere
    John Travolta and Kirstie Alley are pictured here attending the premiere of "Look Who's Talking."
    Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley at the Emmys
    Kirstie Alley won her first Emmy in 1991 for her work on "Cheers."
    Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley with her two kids
    Kirstie Alley and her husband Parker Stevenson adopted their son William in 1992, and their daughter Lillie in 1995.
    Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley holds Emmy award
    Kirstie Alley earned her second Emmy Award in 1994 for "David's Mother." 
    Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley getting her star on the walk of fame
    In 1995, Kirstie Alley got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    Photo by Barry King/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley and Parker
    In 1997, Kirstie Alley and her husband Parker Stevenson finalized their divorce.
    Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley "The Last Don"
    In 1997, Alley received another Emmy nomination for her work on the crime drama series, "The Last Don."
    Photo by CBS via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley in a promo for Veronica's Closet
    From 1997 to 2000, Alley starred as the main character of the NBC sitcom, "Veronica's Closet," alongside Kathy Najimy.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kristie Alley poses for a photo
    Throughout the 2000s, Alley worked on a number of projects, including "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Without a Trace," While I was Gone," "Fat Actress" and "Write and Wrong."
    Photo by SGranitz/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley on red carpet
    From 2004 to 2008, Alley was a spokesperson for Jenny Craig. While using the service, Alley claimed to have lost 75 pounds, but said she gained back 83 when she stopped using the product.
    Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley on Tonight Show
    In 2010, Alley founded Organic Liason and claimed to have lost 100 pounds due to the product. She was sued for false advertising and settled the lawsuit for $130,000.
    Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley on Dancing with the Stars
    Alley appeared on season 12 of "Dancing with the Stars," and was paired with pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovsky. Together the duo ended the competition in second place.
    Photo by Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley on carpet for show Kristie
    In 2013, Alley returned to acting in her short-lived TV Land sitcom, "Kirstie." It only aired for 12 episodes.
    Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley in New York
    In 2014, Alley announced she was once again partnering with Jenny Craig, saying later, it helped her lose 50 pounds.
    Photo by Alessio Botticelli/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley Sirius XM
    Alley became a grandmother in 2016, when her son welcomed a son of his own.
    Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley Scream Queens
    In 2018, Alley made a return to acting in a 10-episode arch in Ryan Murphy's "Scream Queens."
    Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley Big Brother
    Also in 2018, Alley appeared in the hit reality competition show, "Celebrity Big Brother." She finished in second place.
    Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley "the Masked Singer"
    Earlier in 2022, Alley appeared on "The Masked Singer," as "Baby Mammoth" of Team Cuddly. She was only the second star to be eliminated.
    Photo by FOX via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirstie Alley smiling for the camera
    Alley's final acting credit is the TV movie, "You Can't Take My Daughter."
    Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kristie Alley at premiere of The Fanatic
    On December 5, Kirstie Alley's family announced the actress died following a "battle with cancer." She was 71.
    Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty Images
