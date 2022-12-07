Kirstie Alley remembered by Church of Scientology as 'beloved member' and 'champion for drug rehabilitation'

Kirstie Alley became a devoted follower of Scientology and credited the church with helping her overcome a cocaine addiction after she joined the group in the '70s.

The "Cheers" actress, who died Monday at the age of 71, remained a Scientologist throughout her life and was dedicated to her religion.

"Kirstie Alley was a beloved member of our Church, a champion for drug rehabilitation and a passionate advocate for human rights," the church said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

KIRSTIE ALLEY DEAD AT 71

"Kirstie was known the world over for her generosity, charisma and irresistible sense of humor. She will be deeply missed and long remembered by the countless many whose lives she changed. Our hearts are with her family."

KIRSTIE ALLEY WORE EARS FROM ‘STAR TREK’ TO BED AFTER GETTING THE ROLE: DIRECTOR

Alley and close friend John Travolta, who is also a famous member of the religion, starred together in the ‘80s comedy "Look Who’s Talking," as well as two sequels to the hit film in the '90s.

She admitted in 2018 that she still flirted with Travolta, even after he married his late wife Kelly Preston in 1991. Preston died of breast cancer at the age of 57 in 2020.

"Kelly came up to me, and they were married then, and she said, 'Erm, why are you flirting with my husband?'" she said on the Dan Wootton Interview podcast. "And that was sort of when I had to make a decision and that was pretty much the end of that."

Alley credited the church with helping her stay clean and wrote about her battle with addiction in her 2012 memoir, "The Art of Men."

JOHN TRAVOLTA, JAMIE LEE CURTIS AND OTHER HOLLYWOOD STARS REACT TO THE DEATH OF KIRSTIE ALLEY

"Now on to demonstrating how L. Ron Hubbard influenced my life directly," she wrote. "He taught me that I could change. He taught me that other people could change. He taught me humanity and responsibility."

She continued, "When I began doing Scientology, I was a drugged-out mess. I understood hell—depression, anxiety, addiction, failure, and loss. Well, at least, I understood that I'd experienced a fair quantity of each. Through the teachings of L. Ron Hubbard I gained a different point of view of these age-old problems. Depression, anxiety, loss, addiction, sadness, hate, self-loathing are not new subjects."

Alley was also reportedly ranked at one of the highest levels in the organization, according to an interview she gave to the church publication "Freewinds" in 2018.

Alley lost her battle with colon cancer on Monday.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her family shared.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Alley earned an Emmy Award and also a Golden Globe Award for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the late '80s sitcom "Cheers," which also starred Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Woody Harrelson and Rhea Perlman.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the family statement said. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," Travolta captioned a throwback photo with Alley from their "Look Who's Talking" days.

Tim Allen tweeted his condolences to the late actress Monday, "A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family."

Alley finished in second place on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2011, was a runner-up on "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2018, and recently appeared as the Baby Mammoth on "The Masked Singer."

The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star is survived by her two kids, both of whom she adopted with her ex-husband, Parker Stevenson.