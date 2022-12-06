Kirstie Alley's ex-husband, Parker Stevenson, honors the late actress: 'So grateful for our years together'

Kirstie Alley’s ex-husband, actor Parker Stevenson, is honoring the late actress.

On Monday night, Stevenson took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message to Kirstie, including an old image of the couple.

"Dear Kirstie," he began. "I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker."

He tagged the location of the post as Clearwater, Florida, which is where the late actress lived.

KIRSTIE ALLEY DEAD AT 71

Alley and Stevenson were married 14 years and share two children: True and Lillie. The couple finalized their divorce in 1997.

Alley, best known for her popular role on "Cheers," had colon cancer prior to her death at 71, her rep confirmed.

Her children penned a statement announcing that their mother died of a "recently discovered" cancer.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement began. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Her children thanked the Moffitt Cancer Center for its care, saying their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ted Danson and other stars mourned the actress on Monday night.

Rhea Perlman, Alley's "Cheers" co-star, said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids, and my kids loved her too.

"We had sleepovers at her house with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties and invited the entire crew of the show and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much."