Kirstie Alley wore ears from 'Star Trek' to bed after getting the role: director

Since the announcement of her sudden passing from colon cancer on Monday, Kirstie Alley has been remembered and eulogized throughout Hollywood.

Director of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," Nicholas Meyer told People magazine that Alley was "was so passionate or enthusiastic or entranced by the role," of Saavik, "or she was an over sleeper - that she wore the ears to bed. She didn't take them off."

Alley's prosthetic Vulcan ears in the 1982 film were just one element to her character.

"We were looking for Saavik, and I found myself seated with this stunningly attractive woman with this amazing pair of eyes and big mane of hair," Meyer said. "She had this strangely merry aspect, which I was later to learn was absolutely a characteristic of her. I recall that she came from Wichita."

KIRSTIE ALLEY THROUGH THE YEARS

According Meyer, Alley had embellished or "faked" her résumé prior to her audition, with minimal tangible experience on-screen, but Meyer recalls Alley giving a "terrific reading" which lead him to fight to include her in the sequel production.

"I don't think she was trying to be original, or as some might imprecisely call 'kooky,' but she nailed it," he said of her audition. "What was impressive about her reading was that she didn't inject her own, as I called it, 'merry personality' into it. I don't know if she had enough experience, but she had enough intuition to do what the role called for."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a funeral scene for Spock, Alley improvised her tears that are seen in the movie.

"I didn't instruct her to weep. When I saw it happening, I remember [William] Shatner came over to me and said, 'You're not going to let her do that, are you? Vulcans can't cry.' And I said, 'That will make this so much more effective when she does.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After "Star Trek," Alley went on to have a tremendous career, earning two Emmy Awards while on the TV show "Cheers" and performing in many movies.

Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the death of their mother by posting a statement on her official Twitter account.

It read in part, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."