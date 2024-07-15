King Charles, Queen Camilla reportedly pulled from royal outing due to security scare

King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly had a scare during their royal trip to Jersey.

The two royal family members were in Jersey Monday during a two-day trip to the Channel Islands when they were rushed out of an event, according to a report from the Telegraph.

During the engagement, Charles and Camilla were taken off to a nearby hotel, where they waited for the all-clear before resuming their schedule, according to the outlet.

A man named Eamon Fenlon spoke to The Telegraph, explaining that he served Camilla some ice cream, and in the time it took him to turn around, get some for himself and then turn back to speak to her, she'd been taken away.

"Some of the other people told me it was a drone but whether that's official or not I don’t know," he said.

Other attendees of the event repeated the rumor about the drone, but according to the Telegraph's reporting, the rumor was unfounded.

Matt Wilkinson, royal editor for The Sun, shared a video of the event on X, formerly Twitter, that showed this particular moment. In the video, Camilla can be seen being guided away from an ice cream van by several people as she ate her frozen treat.

Another man, Matt Taylor, said he had been speaking to Charles when security approached him – he recounted that a guard "grabbed" him and told him that Charles "has to go, now," and while "he didn't seem panicked," the guard was "quite stern."

According to Reuters, security deemed the issue a "false alarm," which made it possible for Charles and Camilla to resume their original plans.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn't immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Sunday, Charles sent a private letter to Donald Trump, Fox News Digital learned. The letter was delivered by the United Kingdom's embassy in Washington. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the contents of the letter.

On Saturday evening, the former president was grazed by a bullet as he spoke at a rally ahead of this fall's presidential election.

While photos showed the former president with blood on his face, he wasn't seriously injured, although an expert did tell Fox News Digital that if he hadn't turned his head at exactly the right time, the bullet could have killed him .

The gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed on the scene. A spectator named Corey Comperatore was also killed, and two more people at the rally were injured but are currently in stable condition.