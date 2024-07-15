Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III

King Charles, Queen Camilla reportedly pulled from royal outing due to security scare

Charles and Camilla resumed their schedule after security deemed the issue a false alarm

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Prince Harry's jabs at Queen Camilla 'unforgivable' for King Charles: expert Video

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," revealed how Prince Harry's tell-all "Spare" is still impacting his relationship with King Charles III, Prince William.

King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly had a scare during their royal trip to Jersey.

The two royal family members were in Jersey Monday during a two-day trip to the Channel Islands when they were rushed out of an event, according to a report from the Telegraph.

During the engagement, Charles and Camilla were taken off to a nearby hotel, where they waited for the all-clear before resuming their schedule, according to the outlet.

A photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured Monday in Jersey. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

A man named Eamon Fenlon spoke to The Telegraph, explaining that he served Camilla some ice cream, and in the time it took him to turn around, get some for himself and then turn back to speak to her, she'd been taken away.

"Some of the other people told me it was a drone but whether that's official or not I don’t know," he said.

A photo of King Charles meeting with fans

King Charles III meets members of the public at The King’s Parade during an official visit to Jersey on July 15, 2024, in St Helier, Jersey. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla were both taken away by security during an event Monday. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Other attendees of the event repeated the rumor about the drone, but according to the Telegraph's reporting, the rumor was unfounded.

Matt Wilkinson, royal editor for The Sun, shared a video of the event on X, formerly Twitter, that showed this particular moment. In the video, Camilla can be seen being guided away from an ice cream van by several people as she ate her frozen treat.

A photo of Queen Camilla tasting honey

Queen Camilla tastes some local honey during a visit to the Jersey Expo Event as part of an official visit to Jersey on July 15, 2024. (Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Another man, Matt Taylor, said he had been speaking to Charles when security approached him – he recounted that a guard "grabbed" him and told him that Charles "has to go, now," and while "he didn't seem panicked," the guard was "quite stern."

According to Reuters, security deemed the issue a "false alarm," which made it possible for Charles and Camilla to resume their original plans.

A photo of King Charles standing in rain

King Charles stands in the rain during his day in Jersey. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn't immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Sunday, Charles sent a private letter to Donald Trump, Fox News Digital learned. The letter was delivered by the United Kingdom's embassy in Washington. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the contents of the letter.

On Saturday evening, the former president was grazed by a bullet as he spoke at a rally ahead of this fall's presidential election.

Trump with bloody ear pumps first at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump pumps his fist after being shot during a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

While photos showed the former president with blood on his face, he wasn't seriously injured, although an expert did tell Fox News Digital that if he hadn't turned his head at exactly the right time, the bullet could have killed him.

The gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed on the scene. A spectator named Corey Comperatore was also killed, and two more people at the rally were injured but are currently in stable condition.

