King Charles faces family uproar as Prince William tries to ‘exclude’ Prince Andrew: experts

As details of Prince Andrew's past correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein continue to surface, royal experts claim King Charles III is facing mounting pressure from family members to exile his brother as fear of the monarchy's demise lingers.

"Given recent revelations, with mounting media outrage threatening the overall reputation of the monarchy, the extended family isn’t taking this lightly," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital of Prince Andrew's past relationship with the convicted sex offender. "Prince William is enraged. He is actively lobbying to ensure Andrew is ‘completely excluded’ from all and any family activities. He is also behind removing titles once he becomes king."

On Sunday, The Guardian published a leaked email that was allegedly sent from Prince Andrew to Epstein shortly after a picture of the disgraced royal with his arm around a teenage Virginia Giuffre was released in 2011.

"I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it," he allegedly wrote in an email sent to Epstein on February 28, 2011. "Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!"

The email was sent three months after Prince Andrew told the BBC he had cut all communication with Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. The American financier was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t answer for Prince Andrew as he’s no longer a working royal.

"Andrew's narrative doesn't match the intercepted emails," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "The general consensus is he didn't ever attempt to end his friendship with Epstein indicating that he has continuously lied."

"As more embarrassing material appears … there isn’t much the monarch can do. It may get worse and this will damage the monarchy." — Richard Fitzwilliams

"More and more revelations are being unearthed, and he is a huge embarrassment to the Royal Family," Chard added. "The emails have helped the general public form an unfavorable opinion of Andrew. Andrew is a damaging distraction to the Royal Family's dignified role of service. It is rumored that we are at the tip of the iceberg. Further damning revelations are about to land, no doubt further muddying the waters."

Chard said Andrew believes he has "done no wrong."

"Prince Andrew's ego reigns supreme," she said. "He will stay put until his last breath. His emboldened sense of self feels he has done no wrong. In fact, he sees himself as a devoted practicing Christian."

"He is immersed in what he sees as an unfair battle, and he is in it for the long game," Chard added. "Completely detached from the consequences of his actions, it is a big shame that he can't act with an abundance of empathy and foster cooperation, preventing further unfair humiliation to the Royal Family… There is an expectation that it is King Charles responsibility to put an end to the Andrew debacle, however he is not a magician and can't magic him off into thin air."

Andrew stepped down as a royal in 2019 following a disastrous interview with Newsnight, where he attempted to address concerns about his links to Epstein. The televised sit-down backfired when the British prince failed to explain his continued association with Epstein or show sympathy for his victims.

In an explosive new book about the disgraced Duke of York, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," author Andrew Lownie said Prince Andrew and Epstein bonded over "money and sex."

"I think the reason that Epstein and Andrew were such good friends was that they were interested in the same stuff, basically money and sex," Lownie told Fox News Digital in August.

"Andrew gave Epstein respectability and some useful contacts from his role as a special trade envoy… And for Andrew, Epstein provided someone who would pay [his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s] bills, someone who provided a ready supply of women and also, as he said in the Newsnight interview, had some useful contacts for him."

"It was a win-win situation for both of them," Lownie added.

As more details surface, the harder it will be for the monarch's chance at changing the narrative, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

"As more embarrassing material appears, and very possibly more that involves Sarah Ferguson, there isn’t much the monarch can do. It may get worse and this will damage the monarchy," Fitzwilliams said.

According to the Daily Mail , the Duchess of York — who divorced Prince Andrew in 1996 — reached out to Epstein in 2011 after publicly denouncing their friendship during an interview with the Evening Standard.

During the interview, Ferguson expressed her "deep regret," and promised to "have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again," three years after he had been imprisoned for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

In an alleged email to Epstein following the interview, Ferguson referred to the disgraced sex offender as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

"I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that," Ferguson allegedly wrote.

"I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you and if I did I would cause more problems to you, [Prince Andrew] and myself," she continued. "I was instructed to act with the utmost speed if I would have any chance of holding on to my career as a children’s book author and a children’s philanthropist."

In a statement to The Guardian , a representative for Ferguson said she stood by her public condemnation of Epstein.

"Like many people, she was taken in by [Epstein’s] lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with pedophilia," the statement read. "She does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats."

A representative for Ferguson did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.