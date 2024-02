Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

King Charles III hasn't had to wonder if he's had his country's support since sharing his cancer diagnosis earlier this month. The royal family revealed the monarch has received over 7,000 letters and cards from all over the world.

In a video shared on social media, the King is seen opening dozens of notes, some of which had cheeky messages. He appeared particularly tickled by one card with a dog.

"At least you don't have to wear a cone!" it said.

In addition to acknowledging the immense support, the text on the video said, "As His Majesty has said, ‘Such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.'"

"I wanted to tell you I am thinking of you as you face your own diagnosis and treatment and send prayers and every good wish for a speedy recovery," one message in the video said.

"Chin up, chest out, remain positive and don't let it get you down," another said. "Trust me, it works, but the main thing is family."

The video's release comes just days after Charles met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. "Wonderful to see you looking so well," Sunak said upon meeting the King at Buckingham Palace. His Majesty joked it was "all done by mirrors."

"We're all behind you, the country is behind you," Sunak added.

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards which reduce me to tears most of the time," Charles said. "I hear that there's been a lot more attention [and] interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I've been patron for years."

Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 5 that during the king's hospital stay for an enlarged prostate, "a separate issue of concern was noted" and later identified as cancer .

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a press release said.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Days later, the king, 75, made a statement of his own.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he said. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.



"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed what type of cancer the king is battling.