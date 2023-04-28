Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Buckingham Palace releases new portraits of King Charles, Camilla ahead of coronation

The king and queen will both be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Meghan Markle skipping coronation 'a quiet relief' for royals eager to avoid 'The Megan Show': expert Video

Meghan Markle skipping coronation 'a quiet relief' for royals eager to avoid 'The Megan Show': expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals why it's best for the British royal family that the Duchess of Sussex will stay behind in Montecito during King Charles' coronation with her son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.

Buckingham Palace released three new official portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla Friday, a week ahead of the king's coronation next Saturday. 

The photo showing the king and queen standing to the side of an ornate fireplace in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room was taken in March by royal photographer Hugo Burnand, the palace said in a release. 

In the photos, the queen wears a Fiona Clare-designed blue wool crepe coat dress accessorized by pearl earrings that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II and a pearl necklace from her own collection and the king matched her in a navy pinstripe suit and blue tie. 

Along with the photo showing the couple together, they were also taken seated separately in two other photos, posing in chairs in front of a painting of King George V, the late queen’s grandfather. 

KATE MIDDLETON GIVES PRINCE LOUIS A WHEELBARROW RIDE IN NEW PHOTOS AHEAD OF HIS 5TH BIRTHDAY

The official portrait of Charles and Camilla

King Charles III and Camilla, queen consort, pose for their final official portraits relased a week before the coronation. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla will both be crowned on Saturday, May 6 in an extravagant ceremony at Westminster Abbey that will include a procession in the Gold State Coach. 

The ceremony will kick off an entire weekend of coronation festivities, including a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle – Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie are set to perform. 

King Charles seated in Buckingham Palace

The king will officially be crowned on May 6. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)

It will also reunite Prince Harry with the senior royals for the first time since his grandmother’s funeral in September. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Camilla seated in Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla wears the late Queen Elizabeth II's pearl earrings in this portrait. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images) (Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)

They have not been together since Harry released his tell-all memoir "Spare" and since the release of Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries that was critical of the palace. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meghan is planning to stay at home in California for their children during the coronation. 

Trending