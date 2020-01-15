Kim, Kourtney Kardashian heat up Instagram with bikini photos

The Kardashians haven't met a teeny bikini they didn't like.

Sisters Kim and Kourtney both recently shared photos of themselves rocking two-piece swimsuits on their Instagram accounts.

On Tuesday, Kim posted a snap of herself donning a bubblegum pink bikini paired with sunglasses while sitting on her closet floor.

KIM KARDASHIAN DENIES GIFTING JFK'S BLOODY SHIRT TO DAUGHTER NORTH WEST: 'THAT IS A SICK JOKE'

"Always packing," the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Kourtney, 40, shared a photo of herself in an orange bikini while soaking up some sun aboard a boat in Sardinia, Italy.

KIM KARDASHIAN SLAMS CLAIM SHE HASN'T DONATED TO AUSTRALIA WILDLIFE-RELIEF EFFORTS

"@poosh," she simply captioned the post referring to her lifestyle website.

In November, Kourtney revealed that she’s planning to take a step back from the family's smash-hit reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” to focus more of her time on being a mother to her three children -- Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and Penelope, 7.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney said that she’ll have a more limited role in season 18, but that it doesn’t mean she’s leaving the series for good.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS KANYE WEST PAID HER $1 MILLION NOT TO MODEL A RIVAL FASHION BRAND

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained. “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

Fortunately for fans of the reality show, Kourtney’s sister, Khloe, noted that the show can lose one of its key members and still continue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloe, 35, explained. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.

“They all come back,” the Good American founder added.