Kim Kardashian studies for bar exam with 'Tiger King'-themed questionnaire

Kim Kardashian is brushing up on the law with some help from Netflix's hit series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and prison reform advocate has been busy studying for the bar exam in between running her KKW beauty empire and SKIMS clothing line.

On Monday night, the television personality gave fans a sneak peek at how she was preparing for the big exam and it turns out she was in the middle of completing a questionnaire that was "Tiger King" themed.

"OMG My law school studying is Tiger King themed today," Kardashian wrote in an Instagram story.

The reality star shared a photo of a multiple-choice question she was working on. It reads: "A woman visited a tiger rescue zoo with her family. While she was there, she tripped over a tiger's tail and injured her arm. Who would the woman sue and what is her best theory of liability?"

Kardashian was given four answers to choose from, three of which involved the owner of the zoo. The final option was "Carole Baskin."

In a second post to her Instagram story, Kardashian circled "Carole Baskin" as her answer, but appeared to not be taking herself so seriously as she drew three exclamation points next to it.

Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Florida. She was introduced to Netflix viewers as the chief rival of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic.

Viewers and even A-list celebrities, including Kardashian, were quickly summoned to the drama surrounding Baskin and whether or not she played a role in her former husband Don Lewis' disappearance and alleged murder, as suggested by stars in the series.

"Wow the amount of texts I’ve gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carol killed her husband! What are your thoughts? Do you think Carol killed him?" Kardashian tweeted.

Baskin has defended herself since the Netflix documentary was released in March.

"There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers," Baskin's statement reads in part.

"As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997," Baskin said in a statement on the Big Cat Rescue's website.