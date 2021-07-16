Kim Kardashian puts on eye-popping display in tiny strapless top while out to dinner

Kim Kardashian was spotted Thursday night in an eye-popping strapless corset top.

Kardashian paired the gold corset top with a pair of black leather pants.

The 40-year-old reality TV star joined actress La La Anthony, CMO of KKW Brands Tracy Romulus and Simon Huck for dinner at Carbone in New York City. The group headed to Zero Bond after dinner.

The star has been showing off her body lately. Last week, Kardashian shared a photo of herself in a tiny purple bikini while on a trip to Palm Springs to her social media accounts.

"Good Morning Palm Springs," Kardashian captioned the photo.

Kardashian's night out in NYC comes on the heels of her divorce from the father of her kids and husband, Kanye West. The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star filed for divorce in February after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated.

Kardashian addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.