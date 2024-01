Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kim Kardashian is defending a recent TikTok video after it sparked mixed reactions online.

On Wednesday, Kardashian took her own twist to the "of course" TikTok trend, explaining lavish things in her SKKN office that just make sense to her – including a 3D scan of her brain.

"I'm Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed and a red light bed in my office," she said in one portion of the video.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, "more than 419,000 cases of skin cancer in the U.S. each year are linked to indoor tanning, including about 245,000 basal cell carcinomas, 168,000 squamous cell carcinomas, and 6,200 melanomas."

Although Kardashian's office is full of lavish things, many TikTok users were surprised to see a tanning bed in the socialite's skincare brand's office.

"Wait I'm shocked about the tanning bed," one user commented. "She goes in a tanning bed?!??" another user wrote.

Not all the comments on the Skims founder's video were negative – there were a lot of comments praising Kardashian for being an "icon."

"You’re iconic i love you," one user wrote. "You won this trend Kimmy," another added.

There were also TikTok users who pointed out that Kardashian's sister, Khloé Kardashian, revealed on Hulu's "The Kardashians" that she had had a melanoma tumor removed from her face in October 2022.

"Kim, no disrespect, but why do you have a tanning bed when your sister has had a history of melanoma herself?" Dr. Scott Walter said on TikTok.

After receiving backlash, Kardashian took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday to address people's concerns. Kim shared that she's turned to her tanning bed to help her psoriasis, the autoimmune disease she's had for decades, and doesn't use the bed "too often."

"I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often," she wrote alongside an Allure article, urging the star to not "normalize" tanning beds.

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, the cause "does not support the use of indoor tanning beds as a substitute for phototherapy performed with a prescription and under a health care provider’s supervision."

The organization noted that as compared to UVA light, "UVB works best for psoriasis. UVB from the sun works the same way as UVB in phototherapy treatments."

Kardashian didn't clarify in her original TikTok video, or her follow-up on X, which light is used in her in-office tanning bed.