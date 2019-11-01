Kim Kardashian says 1-year-old daughter, Chicago, had to be edited into family's Halloween photo

Kim Kardashian and her family had a hard time during this year's Halloween photo shoot.

Kardashian, who was dressed as Betty Rubble, posted a Flintstones-themed family photo on Instagram, revealing that her daughter Chicago had to be edited in.

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!" Kardashian, 39, said of her 21-month-old daughter in the caption. Dino is the Flintstone family's dinosaur pet.

Kardashian explained that it was her husband, Kanye West, who was behind the Dino disguise.

"LOL we tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet!" Kardashian said. "So shoutout to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true."

Chicago -- who was dressed as Pebbles Flintstone -- was joined by siblings North (Wilma Flintstone), Saint (Fred Flintstone) and Psalm (Bam Bam Rubble).

Kardashian also shared a few more candid snapshots from the shoot.

In one picture, North, 6, was all smiles for a solo pic, and in another, the eldest Kardashian-West child is seen posing with her brother Saint, 3.

"Yabba Dabba Doo!" the mom of four captioned the series of pictures.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also shared a photo of just her and North, and another where the two were joined by Chicago.

"Flintstones," she wrote alongside the snaps.