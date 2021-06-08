Kim Kardashian says she loves Kanye West 'for life' in birthday tribute amid divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be headed their separate ways but that didn’t stop the reality star from sending him birthday wishes on Tuesday.

The Skims founder, 40, took to social media to share a picture of the estranged couple in happier times aboard a private plane with three of their children – North, 7, Saint, 5, and their daughter Chicago who was an infant at the time the photo was captured. The two have since welcomed son Psalm as well.

"Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!" Kardashian wrote in a tweet for the Yeezy honcho’s 44th birthday, adding a red balloon emoji.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also shared a throwback couple’s photo, a pic of West with all four kids, and a children’s portrait of a young West from 1987 on her Instagram Story.

Khloé Kardashian, 36, also gave a birthday shout-out to West on Tuesday in an Instagram post. "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!!" she wrote next to a picture of her wading in the ocean during a trip with West, Kim and Khloé's on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Meanwhile, family matriarch Kris Jenner simply wrote "Happy birthday #KanyeWest" on a photo of the pair shared to her Instagram Story.

West and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014 before calling it quits in February.