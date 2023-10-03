Kim Cattrall, 67, strips down for Kim Kardashian's shapewear: 'Makes me feel confident'

Kim Cattrall is stripping down for Kim Kardashian's latest shapewear campaign.

The "Sex and the City" star, 67, posed in several SKIMS undergarments and channeled, arguably, her most famous character — Samantha Jones — in the photo shoot.

"How do I feel about SKIMS? Oh, you'd like to know, wouldn't you?" Cattrall said in an Instagram video shared by SKIMS. "Freakin' fabulous," she declared before showing off the black, sculpting bodysuit she was wearing.

"SKIMS makes me feel free," Cattrall added later in the video before sharing that the shapewear is her "new best friend."

Cattrall took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in the black shapewear, captioning the post, "Everybody’s wearing SKIMS! I had a fabulous time styling myself for this campaign. #ad."

Kardashian herself flocked to the actress's comment section and wrote, "Iconic!! You look absolutely gorgeous. Thank you so, so much," adding a white heart emoji.

Per the brand's press release, Cattrall said, "It was so freeing to be able to pick my favorite SKIMS looks for the campaign, and the piece I loved the most was the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit. It’s a phenomenal fit, and it makes me feel confident whenever I wear it."

Also included in the "Best of SKIMS" campaign are singer and actress Coco Jones, "Barbie" actress Hari Neff, "To All the Boys I've Kissed Before" actress Lana Condor and singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado.

Kardashian has brought on other celebrities for her shapewear campaigns in the past.

Kate Moss posed topless for Kardashian's brand in 2021. At the time, Moss told People magazine, "I've been a fan of SKIMS since day one. What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making underwear women actually want and that fits perfectly."

Kardashian said she was "honored" to feature Moss as the face of the brand at the time.

"I first met Kate in 2014 through [designer] Riccardo Tisci and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty — we've been friends ever since," she said in a statement.

"She is THE fashion icon, defining whole generations of culture and style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer!" Kardashian added at the time.

Kardashian co-founded the brand in 2019. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she shared, "I really wanted to launch my own shapewear that took all of the designs that I was cutting up myself, that I was dyeing myself."

Fast-forward four years, SKIMS is valued at $4 billion, according to The New York Times.