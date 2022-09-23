George and Amal Clooney enjoy date night out in New York City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amal and George Clooney enjoyed a night out in New York City Thursday.

The British lawyer, 44, was looking glamorous in a black sequin mini-dress. Her husband of eight years, George, was seen in a more casual look, pairing a navy polo shirt with a pair of light denim jeans.

The couple enjoyed a dinner at the Italian eatery Locanda Verde in New York City, according to the Daily Mail.

George, 61 and Amal tied the knot in Venice in 2014. Since then, they have welcomed 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Last week, the "Ocean’s Eleven" actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how his kids are "smarter" than him and already speak three languages.

"My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something. They already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English," he told the outlet about his children’s future.

Clooney is returning to the big screen, alongside Julia Roberts, in "Ticket to Paradise" which releases next month. The duo revealed that one scene involving a single kiss took "like, six months" to film in a recent interview with The New York Times.

"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,'" Clooney told the outlet. "She was like, 'What the hell?'"

"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts further explained.

Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

Roberts and Clooney were filming together for the first time since they last worked together six years ago. The film features Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met. "Ticket to Paradise" also marks the first romantic comedy for Roberts in 20 years.

During the world premiere of the film, Clooney shared that the U.K. release date was pushed back after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

"People are in mourning, and it's not the time to do it," Clooney said on the red carpet. "It was such an easy decision, there was no hesitation. It just feels like, 'Look, we'll all get back to our lives, as we will, but we have to have a moment to have the respect of the queen and of the office.'"

The monarch died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.