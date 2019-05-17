Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson split is 'still raw'

Khloe Kardashian didn't hold back when discussing her recent split from boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The former couple, who share daughter True, 1, said the break up is "still raw" in a new interview.

Kardashian, 34, revealed for the first time that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, are over during an appearance on the "Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN RESPONDS TO TRISTAN THOMPSON’S ALLEGED INFIDELITY

"[The split] does f–king suck. It does," the reality star said in a sneak peek of the podcast obtained by TMZ. "Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw. And so those emotions could be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power."

She said their daughter "doesn’t really know what’s happening" because she's young but that True does "feels [their] energy."

"I’m a big believer of that," Kardashian shared. "I do everything in my power to not put any, sort of, heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too bohemian to some people."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SLAMS JORDYN WOODS FOR 'LYING' AFTER SHE BREAKS SILENCE ON ALLEGED TRISTAN CHEATING SCANDAL

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Thompson broke up in February after he was allegedly caught making out with Kardashian's youngest sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Thompson had previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women days before she gave birth to their daughter last year.

The mom said that despite the split (and infidelity issues), she wants her daughter to know that her dad "is a great person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know that she’s gonna want to look back on all her childhood memories like we all do," she said. "Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums, talking. … I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there. And it was civilized and we did it."