Kevin Costner talks his future in politics, Gisele Bündchen not dating jiujitsu trainer after Tom Brady split

Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' starring Costner is now airing on Paramount Network

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News

"Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner made headlines for his political comments, while Gisele Bündchen was photographed out with a man in Costa Rica, making fans wonder if she has a new man in her life.

‘I’M DISAPPOINTED'- Kevin Costner learns 'Yellowstone' election results, discusses his own political views. Continue reading here…

‘NONE OF IT’S TRUE'- Gisele Bündchen is not dating martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente despite photos: source. Continue reading here…

Nick Cannon commented on reports that he pays $3 million in child support, annually.

DADDY DUTY- Nick Cannon, soon to be father of 12, talks yearly multi-million child support bill. Continue reading here…

SCARY SCENE- Jay Leno has 'serious burns' from a 'gasoline fire,' needs 'week or two' for recovery. Continue reading here…

‘THERE’S SOMETHING IN THE SAUCE'- Pete Davidson tells former 'SNL' castmate his NSFW secret to dating famous women. Continue reading here…

After revealing her MS diagnosis, Christina Applegate says she might not act in another role after her Netflix show "Dead to Me."

CRUSHING REALIZATION- Christina Applegate reveals role on 'Dead to Me' may be last due to MS diagnosis. Continue reading here…

‘SHE GOOSED ME!’- ‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser recalls the moment he realized Rip Wheeler was a heartthrob. Continue reading here

‘WANTING MORE NATURE’- Danica McKellar says her family has left Los Angeles for rural Tennessee. Continue reading here… 

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney threw her mother a surprise 60th birthday party, but people online got critical of what some guests chose to wear to the event. Sweeney addressed the backlash in a new interview.

BIRTHDAY BACKLASH- Sydney Sweeney says the backlash from her mom's MAGA-like birthday party décor was ‘wildfire.’ Continue reading here…

‘I WAS HALF ALIVE’- Emma Thompson says she was 'utterly blind' to ex-husband Kenneth Branagh's affair with Helena Bonham Carter. Continue reading here…

