Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick avoided exposing their kids to 'weird' lifestyle that comes with fame

Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick chose not to expose their children to fame, despite working "tooth and nail" for Hollywood success.

Bacon, 66, explained his children did not "sign up" for the lifestyle that comes with being famous – so they chose to shield them from it.

"When it came to promoting my own fame and taking my kids to premieres and making them watch my movies and showing them an article in the paper…we really didn’t do that," Bacon said during a preview clip of Thursday's episode of "Last Meals" shared with People magazine. "We really avoided it. I think we really felt like it would be nice for them to have some…we knew how weird this life was."

"When you realize that you will always…that there’s always a chance that you’re gonna walk out of the house and somebody is going to know who you are or look at you or have some kind of point of you about you from a piece of work that you’ve done, you start to go, ‘Okay, it’s great. This is what I always wanted, but it’s a weird way to live. 99% good, but a little weird,'" he added.

Bacon and Sedgwick married in 1988 after meeting on the set of "Lemon Sky." The actor would invite the entire cast to dinner during filming in hopes that Sedgwick would attend, the actress recalled during a 2012 episode of "Conan." Sedgwick never attended the dinner, and Bacon moved on to suggesting "The Woodsman" star get a massage at his hotel, and they could grab dinner after.

The couple's children, Travis and Sosie, are now adults – 35 and 33 respectively.

Bacon began to gain notoriety in Hollywood at the age of 19, after landing a role in "National Lampoon's Animal House." He went on to get a role in "Friday the 13th" a few years later.

The actor has a prolific catalog of credits, including films such as "Footloose," "Tremors," "A Few Good Men," "Mystic River," "Death Sentence," "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and "Patriots Day."

However, he opted to shield his kids from the harsh realities of fame "because they didn't choose it."

"That’s the thing. When it comes to fame, I’ve nobody to blame but myself. It was my thing," Bacon explained on "Last Meals." "I’m the one that fought tooth and nail for it. But for them, it’s something that’s thrust upon them."

"I just felt like, let them figure out their own thing. So that’s the way we parented them. I keep telling them, ‘It had to have been hard for you. Please, tell me. I want to know. Sit with your therapist, it’s okay,'" he added. "You can get mad at me for this life that you were…and they just will not go there. They will not acknowledge that it was anything that was difficult about having one of them."

As adults, Bacon and Sedgwick's kids have made their own decision to occasionally step into the spotlight.

The two posed with their parents on the red carpet at the "MaXXXine" premiere in June. The family arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre in California camera-ready.

Bacon wore a monochrome look, pairing a pale orange suit with a beige button-down. Sedgwick chose a black leather mini dress paired with sheer tights, while Travis matched in all-black. Sosie chose an oversized look paired with cowboy boots.

Travis also attended the premiere of "The Bondsman" with Bacon and Sedgwick on March 31.

