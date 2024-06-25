Expand / Collapse search
Kids

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick make rare appearance with their adult kids

'Footloose' star Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick share two kids, Sosie and Travis Bacon

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 25 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were joined by their adult children for a rare red carpet appearance Monday.

Bacon and Sedgwick's two kids — Sosie, 32, and Travis Bacon, 35 — posed with their parents on the red carpet at the "MaXXXine" premiere. The family arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre in California camera-ready.

The 65-year-old actor opted for a monochrome look, pairing a pale orange suit with a beige button-down. Sedgwick wore a black leather mini dress paired with sheer tights while Travis matched in all-black. Sosie chose an oversized look paired with cowboy boots.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's kids join for a premiere

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's adult kids joined the two for the premiere of "MaXXXine." (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's children attend a premiere with them

Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and Travis Bacon arrive at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24. (Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images)

Bacon stars in "MaXXXine" alongside Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Giancarlo Esposito, Halsey and Lily Collins.

The horror film marks the end of Ti West’s trilogy, following "X" and "Pearl."

"It's cool," Bacon said of the film during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "The cast is fantastic, and Ti is a great filmmaker. I think people are really going to enjoy it."

The role was something different for Bacon, who recently starred in "Leave the World Behind."

"I'm grateful for a lot of stuff in my life and my career, but one of the things I'm most grateful for is that I get a chance to do different men — to walk in different people's shoes, and that's why I became an actor in the very beginning," he told Meyers. "And that's why I still love doing it."

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick on a red carpet

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's children are in their 30s. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bacon got his start with the film "National Lampoon's Animal House," before landing "Friday the 13th" a few years later. The actor has a prolific catalog of credits, including films such as "Footloose," "Tremors," "A Few Good Men," "Mystic River," Death Sentence," "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and "Patriots Day."

He's currently in production for "The Bondsman" and completed production for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," which is set to hit theaters on July 3.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon last year

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick met on the set of "Lemon Sky." (Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Bacon and Sedgwick married in 1988 after meeting on the set of "Lemon Sky." The actor would invite the entire cast to dinner during filming in hopes that Sedgwick would attend, the actress recalled during a 2012 episode of "Conan." Sedgwick never attended the dinner and Bacon moved on to suggesting "The Woodsman" star get a massage at his hotel, and they could grab dinner after.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in 1988

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon married in 1988. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

"And I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, sure, that’s not going to happen. I’m not going to tell him when my massage is,’" she recalled. However, she happened to run into Bacon — who was finishing a workout at the hotel gym — after finishing her massage.

"Years later, he told me he had actually called downstairs and asked when I was getting massaged, which is kind of creepy, but whatever," Sedgwick revealed.

