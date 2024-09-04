Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick's 36th wedding anniversary celebration proves their chemistry is stronger than ever

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedwick know how to keep the romance alive after more than three decades of wedded bliss.

The Hollywood heavyweights serenaded each other to celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary Wednesday in a video shared on social media.

"36 years with my love @kyrasedgwickofficial," the "Footloose" star captioned the video. "Here’s to forever of relaxin’ with you."

KEVIN BACON, KYRA SEDGWICK MAKE RARE APPEARANCE WITH THEIR ADULT KIDS

Bacon walked into the bathroom and began strumming an acoustic guitar before asking his wife, "You almost ready to go?"

He began belting out a version of Johnny Cash and June Carter's "Jackson," but with a slight twist and their own lyrics.

"We got married in a fever, hotter than a pepper sprout," Bacon sang while Sedgwick appeared to get ready for their date.

KEVIN BACON WAS BURNED 'BADLY' AFTER HARD-BOILED EGG EXPLODED IN HIS MOUTH WHILE ON THE ROAD WITH HIS BAND

"We've been doing some relaxing, making sure that fire don't blow out. I like relaxing, my favorite thing to do.

"I like relaxing, when I relax with you."

Sedgwick picked right up with the second verse, "You're always thinking 'bout relaxing, like there's nothing else to think about.

"Did you know I was relaxing long before I picked you out. Yeah, I like relaxing, long as I got the time. Yeah, I like relaxing, as long as I get mine."

They joined forces to finish strong and sang the chorus together at the end. Bacon noted that their version was "not bad," before leaning in for a kiss.

Bacon and Sedgwick married in 1988 after meeting on the set of "Lemon Sky." While filming, Bacon would invite the entire cast to dinner in hopes that Sedgwick would attend, she recalled during a 2012 episode of "Conan."

Sedgwick never actually attended the dinner, and Bacon moved on to suggesting "The Woodsman" star get a massage at his hotel, and they could grab dinner after.

"And I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, sure, that’s not going to happen. I’m not going to tell him when my massage is,’" she recalled. However, she happened to run into Bacon, who was finishing a workout at the hotel gym, after finishing her massage.

"Years later, he told me he had actually called downstairs and asked when I was getting massaged, which is kind of creepy, but whatever," Sedgwick revealed.

The power couple has two adult children — Sosie, 32, and Travis, 35.