Kendall Jenner reveals she peed in a bucket and had a panic attack on the way to the 2022 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner opened up about her 2022 Met Gala experience during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians."

The reality TV star revealed that she had suffered a panic attack while on the way to the event, chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Kendall wore Prada for the much-anticipated red carpet.

Her look featured a massive black skirt paired with a sheer cropped top.

While getting into the Sprinter van, Kendall experienced a few issues.

KRIS JENNER ‘CELEBRATES’ AT 2022 MET GALA AFTER FAMILY WINS BLAC CHYNA DEFAMATION TRIAL: ‘I LIVE IN MY FAITH’

"Someone needs to help me, you guys," she told her team in the footage while attempting to walk up into the van. "I'm going to rip this dress off."

"My skirt was so big and so heavy," Kendall confessed. "There was so much stuff under it that I, literally, was out of breath by the time I got into the Sprinter van."

"I'm having a panic attack," Kendall can be heard saying while in the van.

The supermodel explained during a show confessional that at the time, she thought she was missing the red carpet.

"I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judge me."

Someone in the van then suggested Kendall pee in an empty ice bucket.

"That is so mortifying," Kendall responded. "For whoever has to deal with my pee later, I'm so sorry."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Altogether, Kendall liked her look – even the bleached eyebrows.

"I look like an alien, but it's cool," the 27-year-old said during her final dress-fitting. "I like it."

Kendall was joined by all of her sisters – Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian – along with their mom, Kris Jenner, for this year's Met Gala. It was the first time the entire family has attended the costume gala together.

Kylie wore Off-White, Khloe wore Moschino, Kourtney wore Thom Browne, while Kris stunned in Oscar de la Renta.

Kim went all out in Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown that she wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP