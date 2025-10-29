Kelsey Grammer becomes a proud father again at 70, joining Hollywood older celebrity dads

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood dads are welcoming kids later in life.

Some of the industry's biggest stars have become fathers in their 60s, 70s and even 80s – with Al Pacino welcoming the birth of his fourth child in 2023 at 83.

Others, including Robert De Niro and Kelsey Grammer, became fathers again in their 70s.

Here is a list of celebrity dads who welcomed children later in life.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino welcomed his fourth child, a son named Roman, in June 2023, when he was 83 years old, making him the oldest new dad in Hollywood.

"Al loves being a father and always has. He is excited," a source told People at the time. "Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life."

He welcomed Roman with his then-girlfriend Noor Alfallah, but confirmed to People in October 2024 that they had broken up and that he no longer lived with his son.

In addition to Roman, Pacino is also the father of Julie Marie, 36, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia, 24, with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro revealed he had his seventh baby, a daughter named Gia, during an interview with ET Canada in May 2023. When the interviewer asked how his six children are, De Niro corrected them, saying "Seven, actually," adding, "I just had a baby."

It was later confirmed that Gia was born in April 2023. When speaking about becoming a father again at the premiere of his film, "About My Father," the actor told Extra, "I'm ok with it. I'm good with it."

"[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment," he later shared with Rolling Stone. "[She is] half-Chinese. I want to try to teach her Chinese and show her nursery rhymes in English and Chinese."

In addition to Gia, whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, De Niro is also a father to Drena, 54, and son Raphael, 48, who he shares with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Airyn, 30, with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith, and son Elliot, 27, and daughter Helen Grace, 13, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger's eighth child, son Deveraux, was born in December 2016, when the musician was 73 years old. He shares Deveraux with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick.

When speaking with The Guardian in October 2023, Jagger joked that becoming a parent again is "not like riding a bike," adding "you get a bit out of practice." In addition to Deveraux, Jagger is also a father to Karis, 54, whom he shares with Marsha Hunt; Jade, 53, with ex-wife Bianca; Elizabeth, 41, James, 40, Georgia May, 33, and Gabriel, 27, with ex-wife Jerry Hall, and Lucas, 26, with Luciana Morad Gimenez.

"The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest," he told the outlet. "And it depends on the child – they have their own personalities and you can mould them to a certain extent, but you see their likes and dislikes and encourage them to do things they gravitate towards. It’s fun to have children, at any age."

"But if you’re working, and always away, you don’t get to enjoy it quite as much," he added, before noting that when Deveraux was born, "I wasn’t working so much, so I was able to spend more time. And then we had the lockdown – he’s only six, and two of those years I did almost nothing [with the band]."

David Foster

Grammy Award-winning musician, David Foster, welcomed his fourth child, and only son, Rennie, in February 2021, when he was 71 years old.

When speaking to People in January 2023, Foster opened up about having a son, and addressed criticism from the public about having a child while in his 70s.

"I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won't be around when he's 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe," he said. "I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so."

Foster shares Rennie with his current wife, Katherine McPhee, and is also a father to Allison, 54, who was adopted at birth; Amy, 51, who he shares with ex-wife, B.J. Cook; and Sara, 43, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 37, who he shares with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer.

Kelsey Grammer

During an appearance on the "Pod Meets World" podcast, Kelsey Grammer shared that he and wife Kayte Walsh recently welcomed their fourth child together — a son named Christopher.

The couple also share Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. He is also a father to daughter Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman; daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner; and daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer.

News of his new baby comes shortly after the "Frasier" star opened up about his recent realization that he may have "neglected" his older children, telling People in May: "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up."

"I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones," he said. "I'm pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I'm clear about how there's certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you're going to be well-served in your life. I'm a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared. [I tell them], 'What's your job in life? Showing up.'"

Richard Gere

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, welcomed their second child together, James, in April 2020, when he was 70 years old. The two also share a 6-year-old son, Alexander.

The "Pretty Woman" actor is also a father to Homer, 25, with his second wife, Carey Lowell, and stepfather to Silva’s son Albert from a previous marriage.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel welcomed his third daughter, Remy Anne, 8, in October 2017 with his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, when he was 68. He is also father to his and Roderick's older daughter, Della Rose, 10, and his daughter Alexa, 39, who he shares with his ex-wife, model Christie Brinkley.

When speaking with People in July, Joel opened up about his desire to become a father, telling the outlet that being a father "means a lot" to him, adding, "I didn't have a dad, so it was very important for me to be a dad."

"I love all of my girls. And poetic justice, I had all girls, of course, but I’m really enjoying this a lot," he said. "It’s something I was looking forward to all my life, and here I am."

Steve Martin

Actor Steve Martin became a father for the first time when he was 67 years old, when his wife, writer Anne Stringfield, gave birth to their daughter, Mary, in December 2012.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star spoke with Vanity Fair in November 2016 about what it was like becoming a father later in life, telling the outlet, "it's fantastic."

"You have all the time in the world. You’re all set and secure in life, and you’re not building your career, so you have a lot of time," he said. "When I was younger, I was selfish and focused on my career… Now I’m just hanging around the house playing with [my daughter]. It’s great."

