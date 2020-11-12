Kelsea Ballerini suffers 'most embarrassing' moment at CMA Awards in front of Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini was just trying to have a good time.

The 27-year-old country singer revealed on Thursday that she was in the company of Miranda Lambert at Wednesday night's Country Music Association (CMA) Awards when she suffered one of her "most embarrassing" moments.

"people often ask for my most embarrassing story, and I have a new one. while sipping some wine last night after the CMAs, somehow the glass shattered IN MY MOUTH, cutting my lip, all in front of Miranda Lambert," the "Dibs" singer tweeted.

She shared the revelation with a face palm emoji and concluded, "2020 keeping me humble y’all."

The singer's mishap provoked some jokes from fans who couldn't help but name drop her song, "Hole in the Bottle," which was released in May.

"haha there was indeed a hole in the wine glass but it sounds quite painful, take care love," one of her fans replied.

"She taking her lyrics a little too far I guess," another wrote.

"the much anticipated new single to follow hole in the bottle: crack in the wine glass," a third joked.

"Sounds like a new single to me @KelseaBallerini I’m sure queen Miranda won’t mind. Hope you’re lip is ok," another person sympathized.

Hours prior, the singer turned heads while arriving to the red carpet rocking a unique dress. The star donned a sheer red, floor-length gown adorned with matching 3-D flowers and dark green vines.

The award show was hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker and concluded with Eric Church taking home the top prize of entertainer of the year.