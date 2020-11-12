Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CMA Awards
Published

Kelsea Ballerini suffers 'most embarrassing' moment at CMA Awards in front of Miranda Lambert

The country star's mishap involved a glass of wine

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kelsea Ballerini was just trying to have a good time.

The 27-year-old country singer revealed on Thursday that she was in the company of Miranda Lambert at Wednesday night's Country Music Association (CMA) Awards when she suffered one of her "most embarrassing" moments.

"people often ask for my most embarrassing story, and I have a new one. while sipping some wine last night after the CMAs, somehow the glass shattered IN MY MOUTH, cutting my lip, all in front of Miranda Lambert," the "Dibs" singer tweeted.

She shared the revelation with a face palm emoji and concluded, "2020 keeping me humble y’all."

KELSEA BALLERINI WOWS IN SHEER FLORAL GOWN AT 2020 CMA AWARDS

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

The singer's mishap provoked some jokes from fans who couldn't help but name drop her song, "Hole in the Bottle," which was released in May.

"haha there was indeed a hole in the wine glass but it sounds quite painful, take care love," one of her fans replied.

"She taking her lyrics a little too far I guess," another wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"the much anticipated new single to follow hole in the bottle: crack in the wine glass," a third joked.

"Sounds like a new single to me @KelseaBallerini I’m sure queen Miranda won’t mind. Hope you’re lip is ok," another person sympathized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hours prior, the singer turned heads while arriving to the red carpet rocking a unique dress. The star donned a sheer red, floor-length gown adorned with matching 3-D flowers and dark green vines.

The award show was hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker and concluded with Eric Church taking home the top prize of entertainer of the year.

On Our Radar