Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CMA Awards
Published

Kelsea Ballerini wows in sheer floral gown at 2020 CMA Awards

The star received praise online for her look

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 11Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kelsea Ballerini has hit the red carpet at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

The 27-year-old "Dibs" singer arrived at the Wednesday night program to strike a pose, rocking a unique dress.

The star donned a sheer red, floor-length gown adorned with matching 3-D flowers and dark green vines.

Additionally, smaller, lighter-colored flowers also decorated the dress, while large red flowers lined the bottom of the look. 

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS IT'S 'HUMBLING' TO COMPETE AGAINST CARRIE UNDERWOOD AT CMAS

Kelsea Ballerini's fans were loving her CMA Awards red carpet look. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

Kelsea Ballerini's fans were loving her CMA Awards red carpet look. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

The singer also showed off the back of the gown, where the flowers and vines stretched nearly to the floor.

Except for a single ring and earrings, Ballerini went without any jewelry for the evening and allowed her long, blonde hair to fall behind her shoulders.

CHRIS TOMLIN ON UPCOMING CMA PERFORMANCE WITH THOMAS RHETT, REBA MCENTIRE AND MORE: IT'S 'PRETTY COOL'

It's safe to say that fans were more than pleased with her look.

Kelsea Ballerini stunned in a sheer gown adorned with flowers at the 2020 CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

Kelsea Ballerini stunned in a sheer gown adorned with flowers at the 2020 CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

"Goddess of the hour: Kelsea Ballerini at the CMA’s," wrote a fan on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"@KelseaBallerini just brought 'roses' to life," said another.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A third added: "I cried when I saw @KelseaBallerini in this dress."

On Our Radar