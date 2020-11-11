Kelsea Ballerini wows in sheer floral gown at 2020 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini has hit the red carpet at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

The 27-year-old "Dibs" singer arrived at the Wednesday night program to strike a pose, rocking a unique dress.

The star donned a sheer red, floor-length gown adorned with matching 3-D flowers and dark green vines.

Additionally, smaller, lighter-colored flowers also decorated the dress, while large red flowers lined the bottom of the look.

The singer also showed off the back of the gown, where the flowers and vines stretched nearly to the floor.

Except for a single ring and earrings, Ballerini went without any jewelry for the evening and allowed her long, blonde hair to fall behind her shoulders.

It's safe to say that fans were more than pleased with her look.

"Goddess of the hour: Kelsea Ballerini at the CMA’s," wrote a fan on Twitter.

"@KelseaBallerini just brought 'roses' to life," said another.

A third added: "I cried when I saw @KelseaBallerini in this dress."