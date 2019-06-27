Kelly Ripa posts before-and-after family vacation photos that will stun you

Kelly Ripa is currently on vacation with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three kids: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

The daytime talk show host, 48, couldn't resist but show off how much they have changed over the last decades while their dad hasn't seemed to age at all.

In before-and-after pics, Ripa celebrated "Throwback Thursday."

“#tbt 2011 vs. 2019," she wrote alongside the photos of her family posing in the exact same place eight years apart.

The "Riverdale" star, also 48, posted another family pic on his Instagram account.

"Entourage...(said w/ French accent)," he captioned the photo, which included Lola's boyfriend in the middle.

The family is perhaps celebrating Lola's graduation from high school. She is attending New York University in the fall which is also where her older brother is enrolled.

Ripa has been posting tributes to her daughter on social media as they celebrated her going off to prom in May.

Before their family trip, Ripa and Consuelos recently hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan," where they revealed to viewers that Lola once walked in on them having sex. She admitted that her daughter "made eye contact" with her and then ran out of the room.

To make matters worse, it was also Lola's birthday and the house was full of family.

“Thanks for ruining my birthday," Lola told Ripa. "And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!” She also hilariously told her parents, who have been married since 1996, that they were “disgusting” and needed “to chill.”