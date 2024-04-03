Kate Middleton's cancer battle reminds Kelly Osbourne of Ozzy's struggle with Parkinson's: 'Deserves' privacy

Though she knows all too well what comes with fame, Kelly Osbourne believes certain things should be kept private.

While discussing Kate Middleton's recent cancer diagnosis during the latest episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," Kelly opened up about the lack of medical privacy among celebrities and prominent figures and pointed out the similarities between the Princess of Wales and her father, Ozzy Osbourne — who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003.

"This brings up a wider point," Kelly said after refusing to talk about the "disgusting conspiracy theories" surrounding Middleton's recent absence. "Medical privacy, I think, is really, really important, and everyone deserves it. And I myself don’t feel as though dad has ever been afforded his medical privacy throughout this whole time."

"They wait for him to go into the doctor's office and take pictures," she added.

Sharon, Ozzy's wife of 41 years, recounted a moment a couple of weeks prior in which she "screamed" at a photographer who was trying to photograph the Black Sabbath frontman as he walked into his doctor's office.

"I lost my cool with the guy," said Sharon. "And I never usually do with photographers, but we were in an underground car park, and he followed us in, watched us, the big cameras came out, and I just said, ‘Leave him some dignity, would you? F--- off!’ And he didn’t, and I just said, ‘Shame on you. What do you want? He’s going to see his doctor.’"

Last month, The Mirror reported that The London Clinic , where Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January, was victim to a security breach in which staff tried to access her medical records.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital at the time, the clinic's CEO, Al Russell, said, "Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality. We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day."

A couple of days later, Middleton revealed her diagnosis.

"The Princess of Wales addressed the public in a vulnerable and honest video message, which came after weeks of speculation and gossip about her condition, which she had hoped to keep more private," British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital in March.

"It is sad that she was pushed to do this, and hopefully, people will now be more willing to leave her alone and let her deal with this situation in private. The public has no right to interfere nor to know every detail of her medical condition," he added.