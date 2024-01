Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Recently transparent about her significant weight loss and arduous divorce, singer Kelly Clarkson is also getting candid on one rigid rule she has set as a parent.

Honest in the past about not wanting her kids to venture into the music industry, Clarkson says she is adamant her kids will not be exploring the social media space as long as they are living with her.

"That can be really hard on kids in general, but especially kids with parents in the public eye," Clarkson told People magazine. "So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]."

She shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she split from in 2020. Their divorce was contentious, only finalized in 2022.

KELLY CLARKSON DOESN'T WANT HER KIDS TO BECOME MUSICIANS

"My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either," Clarkson said of Blackstock. "I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no."

Although aligned on social media, Clarkson admitted that co-parenting is no breeze. "There’s so much emotion and trauma involved," she explained, particularly in the beginning.

"It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough," she explained, adding that things have since improved.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Breakaway" singer says she "can be hard" on herself, but makes it clear she isn't a "helicopter" parent.

"I think I do a pretty good job… I like that they’re independent, but I’m adamant about my schedule, making sure I’m there as much as I can be. There’s no perfect parent; I'm definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I’m doing my best."

Clarkson said one of her best decisions of late has been to leave California.

"I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," she also told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either," she said of conversations with the network that airs her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

She now is able to live and work happily from New York, alongside her children.