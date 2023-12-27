Kelly Clarkson had to sleep in her car before 'American Idol' audition after home burned down

Kelly Clarkson's road to fame wasn't an easy one.

On Wednesday episode of her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer revealed she moved in with a "random person" in Los Angeles from Texas to pursue her music career.

"I actually moved out to L.A. with some random person I did not know," she told her guest, Kevin Bacon.

"Really?" Bacon asked.

"Yeah, she just needed a roommate. I was like, 'I'll do it,' and I moved from Texas to L.A. with a random stranger," Kelly replied.

The "Footloose" star asked Clarkson how long she lived with the random stranger. Kelly explained that their roommate situation didn't last long because their apartment burned down.

"It burned down, so yeah," Clarkson said. "Then, I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called 'American Idol' so it all worked out."

Clarkson was the season one winner of "American Idol" in 2002.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer explained that many people in the industry have a "crazy story" before becoming successful.

''You've really got to want your dream," Clarkson explained. "The universe makes you really want it."

Bacon couldn't agree more. During his appearance on Clarkson's show, the actor revealed he lived in a "flophouse" in New York City with someone he didn't know before making it big in the acting world.

In 1976, Bacon's budget for an apartment was $150 a month. He found a listing in an advertisement in the paper at the time, but when he looked at the building, a two-bedroom was available and was out of his price range.

Bacon asked a stranger he met while visiting the building if he could move in with him and the man agreed. They lived together for four years and still have a relationship today.

"In fact, I just had lunch with him the other day," Kevin said.