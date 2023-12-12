Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift share surprising hygiene habits: ‘Brush my teeth in the shower’

Hollywood might not be as glamorous as it seems.

Celebrities have been sharing some of the not-so elegant parts of their lives, opening up about their hygiene habits.

Kelly Clarkson shocked a talk-show guest when she admitted she multitasks when taking a shower, and Taylor Swift sparked a debate on X, formerly Twitter, when she compared shaving cream to soap.

Here are some surprising celebrity hygiene confessions.

KELLY CLARKSON RIPPED HER PANTS WHILE FILMING 'SINCE YOU'VE BEEN GONE' MUSIC VIDEO: ‘I WAS COMMANDO’

Kelly Clarkson

During a recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," host Kelly Clarkson was interviewing Keenan Thompson when the topic of their hygiene habits came up. Clarkson admitted to sometimes brushing her teeth in the shower.

"I just do [it] if I'm in a hurry," she said, adding she just "happen[s] to be in a hurry often."

Thompson was also shocked to hear Clarkson doesn't wash her legs. He was stunned by Clarkson's justification that "when you’re washing up here, it does wash down." But he was put at ease when the singer said she "shave[s] [her] legs almost every day in the shower, so [she's] kind of doing it anyway."

What Thompson couldn't support was Clarkson's admission she urinates in the shower. While he admits to having done it before, he says he "tries not to" because he feels shame after.

Clarkson admitted she "pee[s] almost every time in the shower," joking it makes her feel "productive."

"No, but you can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover. They put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee. The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I've gotta go," she explained. "I’m always in a hurry. I want to stay in bed as long as possible and then roll out."

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sparked an internet debate when she went into detail about her shower routine during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May 2019.

When Ellen asked her whether she washes her legs in the shower, Swift explained, "I do because when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap, right?"

When DeGeneres agreed that is a sufficient way to clean her legs in the shower, a more relaxed Swift said, "Good. I'm on the right side of history then."

However, fans of the singer started debating online, wondering if shaving cream is as effective at cleaning as soap.

TAYLOR SWIFT KICKS OFF BIRTHDAY WITH SELENA GOMEZ, MILES TELLER

They took to X, formerly Twitter, to share memes and GIFs of people with shocked expressions, seemingly disagreeing with Swift's method of washing her body. An internet poll was even started, asking if shaving cream is as effective as soap.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caused an uproar during an interview on the "Armchair Expert" podcast when they admitted they don't bathe regularly and only wash their private areas. They took things a step further when they said they also don't believe in bathing their children very often.

Podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman discussed Padman's bathing rituals, with Shepard explaining soap gets rid of the body's natural oils. When Kunis agreed with him, she defended herself against a shocked Padman, explaining, "I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower very much anyway."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She is raising her two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, the same way she was raised.

"I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever," Kunis said, with Kutcher adding their system is "if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point."

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time," Kutcher said, before adding he washes his face after every workout "to get all the salts out."

Kutcher and Kunis got support from Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, who have discussed their own hygiene routines on a few occasions. Shepard explained on "Daily Blast Live" in August 2021 he only feels the need to shower "when either a smell is present" or when he's had to wear makeup. Bell defended Kunis and Kutcher during an appearance on "The View" earlier that month.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag," she said on the show. "Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria, you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So, I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry put her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, on blast when she shared one of his habits during an appearance on "Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden" in January 2022.

Perry told the hosts she appreciates Bloom "loves to floss" because she knows "some partners don’t, and it is disgusting." But she said he needs to work on properly getting rid of the used floss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He has brilliant teeth, but he leaves the floss everywhere," she said on the radio show. "On the side of my bed and in the car. On the kitchen table. I’m like, there is bins everywhere."

The two first began dating in January 2016 and were together for a year before taking a break in April 2017. After less than a year, the two were spotted on vacation together in February 2018, got engaged a year later and welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020.