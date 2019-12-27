Kelly Clarkson opens up about her sex life: 'How one makes children is what I do before bed'

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her sex life.

In a digital exclusive segment for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer sat down with Brynn Cartelli — the 16-year-old singer that Clarkson coached to victory on Season 14 of “The Voice” — for a series of “burning questions.”

In the segment, Cartelli posed the question: “What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed?”

After being asked the question, Clarkson, 37, looked down in laughter before responding in a very open and honest manner.

“Well, Brynn, I was single for many years,” Clarkson prefaced her answer. “So I have children — and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie.”

“That’s real — and it’s not weird, it’s natural,” Clarkson continued.

“And that’s why America loves you,” Cartelli responded as the two shared a laugh.

Other questions included, “What are your three desert island albums?” and “What’s the craziest city you’ve played on tour?”

When asked about what albums she would listen to on a deserted island, Clarkson listed off Annie Lennox’s “Diva,” Lauryn Hill’s “Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and U2’s “Joshua Tree.”

On the craziest cities that she’s played on tour, Clarkson revealed that Sao Paulo, Brazil topped the list.

“Sao Paulo is like… like, I cried — not shocking — but I cried because I was overwhelmed because I literally didn’t have to sing. I could’ve not sang one lyric all night,” Clarkson said. “Every album track, every hit — they knew every riff. It was thousands of people and it was crazy and I’d never been able to play there before. It was this crazy show that I was just floored by.”

Clarkson married husband Brandon Blackstock in 2013 after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, according to People. The star was on hand to sing a duet of “What Hurts the Most” with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.