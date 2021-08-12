Kelly Clarkson asks divorce judge to restore her last name

Kelly Clarkson is hoping to legally restore her last name in her ongoing divorce.

The "Because of You" singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020. After recently being ordered to pay Blackstock spousal support, Clarkson reportedly filed legal docs requesting a default judgment in the case which will officially make her a divorced woman.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the "Voice" coach is also seeking legal approval to revert back to her famous last name. Currently, Clarkson is known for keeping her last name on stage and in her career but she's still been signing her divorce records with the last name Blackstock.

"Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment," Clarkson's latest legal docs state, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Clarkson and Blackstock still need to sort out their finances in the ongoing divorce battle.

So far, a Los Angeles judge ruled in July that the "American Idol" alum is required to pay $150,000 to Blackstock each month in spousal support. Additional monthly payments of $45,601 per month will be made to Blackstock for child support, according to People .

The "Kelly Clarkson Show" host's monthly payments to her estranged husband total $195,601, which comes out to $2.34 million over a year. Clarkson also has to pay Blackstock $1.25 million to cover his attorneys fees in their divorce case, the report states.

The entertainer filed for divorce on June 4, 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." They share two young children – River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. The star was on hand to sing a duet of "What Hurts the Most" with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.

The 39-year-old "Since You've Been Gone" singer is represented by attorney Laura Wasser. Earlier this month, Wasser filed legal documents asking a judge to officially approve her divorce.

Clarkson revealed earlier this year that she's written "like 60 songs" in light of her personal strife.

"I think that's a blessing in itself," Clarkson said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight , noting that "it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.