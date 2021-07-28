Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay ex Brandon Blackstock nearly $200K a month in spousal and child support: report

Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay her ex Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month in spousal and child support.

A Los Angeles judge ruled Tuesday that the "Voice" star is required to pay $150,000 to Blackstock each month in spousal support. Additional monthly payments of $45,601 per month will be made to Blackstock for child support, according to People.

The "Kelly Clarkson Show" host's monthly payments to her estranged husband total $195,601, which comes out to $2.34 million over a year.

Clarkson also has to pay Blackstock $1.25 million to cover his attorneys fees in their divorce case, the report states.

The entertainer filed for divorce on June 4, 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." They share two young children – River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. The star was on hand to sing a duet of "What Hurts the Most" with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.

The 39-year-old "Since You've Been Gone" singer is represented by attorney Laura Wasser. Earlier this month, Wasser filed legal documents asking a judge to officially approve her divorce.

Clarkson revealed earlier this year that she's written "like 60 songs" in light of her personal strife.

"I think that's a blessing in itself," Clarkson said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight , noting that "it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.