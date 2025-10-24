Expand / Collapse search
Keith Urban's guitarist, Maggie Baugh, not romantically involved with singer, friend confirms

Romance speculation began after Urban used Baugh's name in song lyrics during performance

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage to Nicole Kidman Video

Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage to Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban revealed the secret to his lasting marriage with actress Nicole Kidman and how Kidman gifted him the guitar he'll be using at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Keith Urban is not dating Maggie Baugh, according to her friend, country singer Alexandra Kay.

Kay denied Baugh was romantically involved with Urban in an interview with Taste of Country, revealing her friend already has a boyfriend.

Romance rumors between Urban, 57, and his guitarist Baugh, 25, began after a video surfaced in which he used her name in a song while they performed on stage together.

The rumors come almost one month after Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Urban after 19 years of marriage.

MAGGIE BAUGH: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT KEITH URBAN'S GUITAR PLAYER

Keith Urban pictured at an event and Maggie Baugh on stage

Keith Urban is not dating Maggie Baugh, according to her friend, country singer Alexandra Kay. (Getty Images)

"Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say. … They're like stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I'm like, 'She's a good friend of mine, and I know that's absolutely not true,'" Kay told the outlet.

"I've met her boyfriend, and she's very happy. And she has nothing to do with that whole relationship [Urban and Kidman].

"I feel sad for everybody involved that people are doing that and picking apart their personal life," she added. "I pray for peace for them and for everybody to have their privacy."

A representative for Urban and Baugh did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The video of him name-dropping Baugh, who is also a singer, was shot during their performance together, singing his hit song "The Fighter," originally recorded with Carrie Underwood.

KEITH URBAN’S GUITARIST MAGGIE BAUGH SPARKS ROMANCE RUMORS AS NEW DETAILS ABOUT HER LOVE LIFE EMERGE

Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh perform together on stage in April 2024 at the CMT Music Awards

Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh performing onstage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7, 2024, in Austin, Texas (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

He swapped out the lyric "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter" with "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player."

Baugh posted the video to her Instagram Sept. 26, four days before Kidman filed for divorce from Urban.

She captioned the video: "Did he just say that," adding an eyes emoji.

However, this is not the first time Urban has altered lyrics on stage for his duet partner.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are dressed in elegant, coordinated looks as they depart for the 2024 Met Gala

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split in September after 19 years of marriage. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

In 2017, Urban changed the lyric while performing with Underwood at the CMT Music Awards.

He swapped the lyric with, "Carrie Underwood, I'm gonna be your fighter!"

Last week, Urban appeared to address fans reading too much into his lyric changes, noting he has done that on many occasions.

His comments came during his tour stop in Nashville for his High and Alive World Tour, right before singing his hit tune "You'll Think of Me."

"I've been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s--- into it. It's called 'You'll Think of Me,'" according to a video shared by a fan on TikTok.

Keith Urban performing on the main stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2025, smiling and holding his mic stand

Last week, Urban appeared to address fans reading too much into his lyric changes, noting he has done that on many occasions over the years. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The country singer changed the lyric "But you'll think of me" to "But I betcha think about me!" and the lyric "Take your space and take your reasons" to "All your bull---- reasons."

Urban and Kidman married in 2006, welcoming two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

