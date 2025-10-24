Keith Urban's guitarist, Maggie Baugh, not romantically involved with singer, friend confirms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban is not dating Maggie Baugh, according to her friend, country singer Alexandra Kay.

Kay denied Baugh was romantically involved with Urban in an interview with Taste of Country, revealing her friend already has a boyfriend.

Romance rumors between Urban, 57, and his guitarist Baugh, 25, began after a video surfaced in which he used her name in a song while they performed on stage together.

The rumors come almost one month after Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Urban after 19 years of marriage.

MAGGIE BAUGH: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT KEITH URBAN'S GUITAR PLAYER

"Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say. … They're like stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I'm like, 'She's a good friend of mine, and I know that's absolutely not true,'" Kay told the outlet.

"I've met her boyfriend, and she's very happy. And she has nothing to do with that whole relationship [Urban and Kidman].

"I feel sad for everybody involved that people are doing that and picking apart their personal life," she added. "I pray for peace for them and for everybody to have their privacy."

A representative for Urban and Baugh did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The video of him name-dropping Baugh, who is also a singer, was shot during their performance together, singing his hit song "The Fighter," originally recorded with Carrie Underwood.

KEITH URBAN’S GUITARIST MAGGIE BAUGH SPARKS ROMANCE RUMORS AS NEW DETAILS ABOUT HER LOVE LIFE EMERGE

He swapped out the lyric "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter" with "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player."

Baugh posted the video to her Instagram Sept. 26, four days before Kidman filed for divorce from Urban.

She captioned the video: "Did he just say that," adding an eyes emoji.

However, this is not the first time Urban has altered lyrics on stage for his duet partner.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2017, Urban changed the lyric while performing with Underwood at the CMT Music Awards.

He swapped the lyric with, "Carrie Underwood, I'm gonna be your fighter!"

Last week, Urban appeared to address fans reading too much into his lyric changes, noting he has done that on many occasions.

His comments came during his tour stop in Nashville for his High and Alive World Tour, right before singing his hit tune "You'll Think of Me."

"I've been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s--- into it. It's called 'You'll Think of Me,'" according to a video shared by a fan on TikTok.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The country singer changed the lyric "But you'll think of me" to "But I betcha think about me!" and the lyric "Take your space and take your reasons" to "All your bull---- reasons."

Urban and Kidman married in 2006, welcoming two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.