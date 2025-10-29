Expand / Collapse search
Keith Urban

Keith Urban moved to tears by personal birthday gift with family tribute following Nicole Kidman divorce

Country star receives custom guitar from tour opener Chase Matthew backstage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman Video

Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban revealed the secret to his lasting marriage with actress Nicole Kidman and how Kidman gifted him the guitar hell be using at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Country icon Keith Urban turned 58 on Oct. 26, and he received a gift that struck a deep chord — literally and figuratively.

Following the end of his "High and Alive Tour" — and just weeks after Nicole Kidman’s divorce filing — Urban was moved to tears by a birthday gift that carried a message of hope and healing.

A video shared on singer Chase Matthew’s Instagram page captured the moving backstage moment at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

KEITH URBAN GOT CANDID ABOUT 'LONELY AND MISERABLE' TOUR LIFE BEFORE NICOLE KIDMAN SEPARATION

keith urban on stage with his hand over his heart

Keith Urban was given the thoughtful birthday gift at the end of his tour. (Debra L. Rothenberg/Wireimage)

Matthew, who opened for Urban during the "High and Alive Tour," surprised the headliner with an early birthday present to show his appreciation.

"We’ve had such a blast on tour with you @keithurban, Happy Birthday Brother," his Instagram caption read.

The fellow country singer gifted Urban a customized guitar that featured intricate art created by cultural artist Sam Mangakahia, whose work transforms personal stories into "living art" on musical instruments.

Keith Urban portrait pose

While the country singer’s tour came to a close, Urban made several special nods to his family during his previous performances. (Evan Mulling)

Mangakahia’s pieces have also been gifted to stars like Post Malone and Jelly Roll — but Urban’s, he said, carried a deeply personal message.

Titled "The Rise of the Phoenix," the design was Mangakahia’s 30th creation.

"It touches on your family, things that are important to you, your music, polarity in design, culture, where you grew up," Mangakahia explained in the video.

KEITH URBAN’S GUITARIST MAGGIE BAUGH MISSES CONCERT AS HE SHOWS NICOLE KIDMAN PHOTO DURING EMOTIONAL SLIDESHOW

The guitar, he continued, was meant to honor Urban’s life, artistry and resilience — his "ability to inspire others and [his] fearlessness in attacking [his] dreams."

As Mangakahia spoke, cameras captured Urban growing emotional. The "Blue Ain’t Your Color" singer was seen wiping away tears before finally opening the case to reveal the finished piece.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Met Gala

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban. (Getty Images)

While the country singer’s tour came to a close, Urban made several special nods to his family during his previous performances.

One notable moment during his Oct. 2 concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, was when Urban strummed through his 2024 track, "Heart Like a Hometown." During that performance, a slideshow of photos appeared, and despite the divorce news, a photo of Kidman and their two children was featured.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban smile at awards show

In Kidman's divorce filing, the Oscar winner requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children. (Francis Specker)

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In Kidman's divorce filing, the Oscar winner requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children.

Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

