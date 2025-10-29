Keith Urban moved to tears by personal birthday gift with family tribute following Nicole Kidman divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country icon Keith Urban turned 58 on Oct. 26, and he received a gift that struck a deep chord — literally and figuratively.

Following the end of his "High and Alive Tour" — and just weeks after Nicole Kidman ’s divorce filing — Urban was moved to tears by a birthday gift that carried a message of hope and healing.

A video shared on singer Chase Matthew’s Instagram page captured the moving backstage moment at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Matthew, who opened for Urban during the "High and Alive Tour," surprised the headliner with an early birthday present to show his appreciation.

"We’ve had such a blast on tour with you @keithurban, Happy Birthday Brother," his Instagram caption read.

The fellow country singer gifted Urban a customized guitar that featured intricate art created by cultural artist Sam Mangakahia, whose work transforms personal stories into "living art" on musical instruments.

Mangakahia’s pieces have also been gifted to stars like Post Malone and Jelly Roll — but Urban’s, he said, carried a deeply personal message.

Titled "The Rise of the Phoenix," the design was Mangakahia’s 30th creation.

"It touches on your family, things that are important to you, your music, polarity in design, culture, where you grew up," Mangakahia explained in the video.

KEITH URBAN’S GUITARIST MAGGIE BAUGH MISSES CONCERT AS HE SHOWS NICOLE KIDMAN PHOTO DURING EMOTIONAL SLIDESHOW

The guitar, he continued, was meant to honor Urban’s life, artistry and resilience — his "ability to inspire others and [his] fearlessness in attacking [his] dreams."

As Mangakahia spoke, cameras captured Urban growing emotional. The "Blue Ain’t Your Color" singer was seen wiping away tears before finally opening the case to reveal the finished piece.

While the country singer’s tour came to a close, Urban made several special nods to his family during his previous performances.

One notable moment during his Oct. 2 concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, was when Urban strummed through his 2024 track, "Heart Like a Hometown." During that performance, a slideshow of photos appeared, and despite the divorce news, a photo of Kidman and their two children was featured.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In Kidman's divorce filing, the Oscar winner requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children.

Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.