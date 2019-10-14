Katy Perry goes retro in artwork for new single 'Harleys in Hawaii'

Katy Perry is following "Never Really Over" and "Small Talk" with another new tune.

In an Instagram post, Perry, 34, showed off the artwork for the single, "Harleys in Hawaii," which will be released on Wednesday.

"#HarleysinHawaii 10.16.19," the singer captioned the photo.

The artwork features Perry in a retro, full-body motorcycle suit, floral and zebra prints and a matching helmet.

In the picture, Perry sits atop a motorcycle -- presumably a Harley-Davidson -- surrounded by tropical foliage.

"Harleys in Hawaii" will be the third single from Perry's still-untitled upcoming album.