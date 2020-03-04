Katy Perry's latest social media post leaves fans wondering if she's pregnant

Katy Perry's latest social media post has the Internet buzzing.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old star took to Instagram and Twitter to share a sneak peek of her latest music video "Never Worn White."

In the four-second clip, Perry -- wearing a white long-sleeved gown -- holds her stomach in a way that appears to be the singer cradling a baby bump. She is also seen rocking a head-to-toe floral look.

"You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite 🤍 Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot! 😛) before the video premieres at 9pm PT!" she captioned the post.

Fans immediately began to speculate that Perry is pregnant.

"Katy Perry's pregnant and she has a bump on her belly BABY BLOOM PERRY," one commenter wrote, referencing Perry's fiance, Orlando Bloom.

"Are you pregnant?" asked another person.

"BABY PERRY," echoed another individual.

"Baby is coming," one person wrote.

"Omg she's pregnant!!!" said another commenter.

Last September, Bloom, 43, opened up to Howard Stern about having more kids with Perry.

“I love kids. She’s great with kids," Bloom -- who shares a son, Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr -- said at the time.

He added: "It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it’ll, we’ll have the ride of our life.”

Reps for Perry did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.