©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

'Kominsky Method' star Kathleen Turner says chemistry with Michael Douglas was 'immediate'

The 'Romancing the Stone' pair play exes on the Netflix comedy series

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas have been friends for over 40 years.

They first starred together in the 1984 action-adventure "Romancing the Stone" and reunited on the upcoming third and final season of "The Kominsky Method."

Turner, 66, plays Roz, the non-nonsense ex-wife of Douglas, 76, in the Chuck Lorre-created comedy series which earned Douglas a Golden Globe award in 2019. 

She told Fox News their chemistry "immediate" on set while promoting the Netflix show

"I think it was pretty immediate, even though we [filmed] this whole thing with COVID protocols, so that added to the difficulty," Turner described. 

Michael Douglas, left, and Kathleen Turner in a scene from the third and final season of "The Kominsky Method."

Michael Douglas, left, and Kathleen Turner in a scene from the third and final season of "The Kominsky Method." (Erik Voake/Netflix via AP)

"[Michael, myself, and the cast] couldn't really be together much at all. So we had to really just jump into it [on set]," she added. 

Turner also teased Roz and Sandy's (Douglas) relationship dynamic in the new episodes. 

"I think they are reminded of why they were attracted to each other," she said. "They started to have a certain warmth toward each other again that they had lost. It's kind of intriguing."

The veteran actress even admitted she still gets a little nervous on set when starting a new project. 

"I have a little nervousness always when [I start], you know, [about] if my ideas are going to work, if I'm going to be able to actually do them," she said.

Season 3 of "The Kominsky Method" premieres Friday on Netflix

