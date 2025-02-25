Kathie Lee Gifford says Trump ‘will not rest until he has fulfilled every promise’ he’s made to Americans

Kathie Lee Gifford’s friendship with President Trump goes back decades, and the talk show legend has every faith in his ability to have a great second term.

"He is an ever-evolving human being, and this man will not rest until he has fulfilled every promise that he has made to the American people. That I do know about Donald," Gifford told Fox News Digital as Trump enters his second month in office.

She added, "A lot of people are thinking he's ruining America. I know Donald. This man does not need this, like a hole in the ear or a hole in his head. He just does not need this. He could be living any kind of life he wants. He's earned it. That man built the skyline of New York, you know, he just did, and more. He's just, I mean, he's not a perfect man by any means, but he's a different man now. He's a different man than the man I met in 1981. He's a different man than he was last year in Butler, Pennsylvania."

She explained that Trump feels the "Lord saved him from being killed" because the bullet "just grazed his ear because he moved a millimeter. He really, truly believes that." In his inauguration speech, Trump said, "I was saved by God to make America great again."

Gifford remembered years ago when he was able to fix Central Park’s iconic Wollman ice skating rink.

"Everybody was fighting about it. And back in 1981, nobody could do it," she said, adding that Trump said at the time, "'Give it to me. I'll fix it in this amount of time and under budget and within weeks.' I don't even remember now. It's such a long time ago, people were skating on Wollman rink. That's who Donald is. And I wish people would just let him be. Give him a chance."

She said Trump has "no skin in the game."

"He's already had two assassination attempts on his life," Gifford continued. "He is proving how he cares about America and how he cares about people. He's going to make mistakes. And you know, Elon [Musk]'s going to make mistakes. We're human. But their purpose is right. Too many people have made promises to the American people year after year after year [and] had no intention of keeping them."

Gifford also mentioned the time 31 years ago that Trump kept her safe from a man who raped and tortured his aunt and said he was "going after Kathie Lee" next.

She said when the police went into the suspect's "'Silence of the Lambs' lair, every single inch of this thing was filled with every cover I'd ever done, with every article ever about me, with every picture of me, every announcement about, I mean, I've been in this business a long, long time. There's a lot of stuff out there if you want to collect in some weird way. OK, and it was obvious that the man was truly sick. So now the FBI takes over, and the FBI calls [her husband] Frank, and says, 'We're onto this guy.'"

The FBI told Frank Gifford that they knew Kathie Lee was headed to work on the Miss America pageant with Trump, asking her to keep her schedule so the suspect wasn't tipped off about anything.

After talking to the FBI, she said Frank called Trump.

"And he called Donald, and he said, ‘Donald,' he gave him the whole scenario, and Donald said, 'Don't you worry, Frank. I've got your girls. I'm not going to let anything happen to them.'"

Unbeknownst to the situation, Gifford was surprised when Trump sent a helicopter to take her to the pageant, later realizing he was doing it to keep her safe.

"Nobody ever told me until that day of the pageant, when I realized what was going on," she said, adding that people told her she didn't have to do the pageant, but she said that she didn't want to "live in fear of this kind of madness. 'No, you guys will take care of me. I know you will, Donald will. I'm going to be fine.'"

She also talked about her hopes for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She noted Kennedy Jr. had been family to her when his brother, Michael, who died in a ski accident in 1997, was married to the daughter of her late husband, Frank Gifford.

"He's not a doctor. He's not a scientist. He's not any of those things that our world seems to put all their faith in," she said. "And look what's happened to us because we did. We've been lied to over and over and over again about the people that should have gained our trust. And they lost it. So I'll put my trust right now in Bobby for us until he disappoints us."

Gifford, 71, also talked about how she’s stayed looking young all these years, noting she keeps it natural.

"I think we innately know what our body likes and what our body doesn't like," she explained.

She continued, "And you try to avoid what your body doesn't like. And, unless you're celebrating something, and then you pay for it, right? You pay for it. But no, I just, I always think that the best thing to do is always what Jesus would do. And that was, of course, a Mediterranean diet. And when I follow that, I'm all good."

The former "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" star said she’s been disproving rumors she’s had a facelift for years.

She said she gets stem cell treatments and lasers, but "no cutting."

"I've never had a facelift," she said. "You can come look, I'll show you my scars, and I don't have any. I've never had a facelift, I never will. I'm not putting down people that do, I just, I don't like them. I don't like the look of them. They don't look real. I want to look as good as I can look at whatever age … I eventually end up."

She added that she doesn’t want to "get under the knife at all. I'm tired of all of that stuff. I just want to look as good as I can look, feel as pretty as I can feel without being phony."

She said that Rosie O'Donnell even accused her years ago of having work done and that she told the comedian when she was on the air with Regis to "just come look. I'll show you here, I'll show you here, I'll show you here, I'll show you here. I'll show you everywhere you want to look. You're not going to find surgical scars."

"There's just not. And not that anybody that does it is wrong. That's their choice. It's not mine, you know? So, I'm going to take it as a compliment that I think I look good."