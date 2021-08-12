Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine shares his message to anti-maskers: 'You heard him loud and clear'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is echoing her father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s point-blank plea to get vaccinated or wear a mask otherwise, "you’re a schmuck."

The actress shared an interview in which the "Terminator" franchise star, 74, makes his case for people to shelve the argument that their "freedom" is more important than the coronavirus pandemic.

"People should know there is a virus here. It kills people, and the only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here,'" he said.

"No, screw your freedom, because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y and Z.’ When you infect other people, that is when it gets serious," the former governor of California added, publicly admonishing those who aren’t subscribing to the practice of masking up and getting the shot.

Katherine, 31, then took to her own social media account to share her father's message.

"You heard him loud and clear! Get vaccinated, wash your hands and wear your mask! It isn’t just about you, it’s about everyone else too and their health and safety," the author and wife of Chris Pratt captioned her Instagram post highlighting her father’s decree.

She added, "(obviously anyone that is immunocompromised needs to make the best decision for themselves about the vaccine, but that is exactly why the rest of us need to step up and help protect them. We are all in this together)."

During his interview, the bodybuilder also likened the refusal of vaccination to running a traffic light and "killing someone else."

"You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I’m going to go right through it.’ Yeah, then you kill someone else," he said. "So this is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go and not put a mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else, and you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die. This is why I think we all have to work together on this."

The "Kindergarten Cop" actor announced on Twitter in January that he'd received a vaccination shot.

"Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line," Schwarzenegger wrote alongside a video on himself getting an injection. "If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine."

In reference to a famous line from "The Terminator," he added: "Come with me if you want to live!"