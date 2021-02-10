Katharine McPhee compares 'Instagram vs reality' with new maternity shoot photos

Katharine McPhee is giving fans an illuminating look into her pregnancy.

The "American Idol" alum, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal new maternity shoot pics as well as some paparazzi photos.

The series of snapshots features four flicks — two featuring the singer posing for the camera and another two candid images of a disheveled McPhee in public snapped by paparazzi. The carousel was appropriately captioned, "Instagram vs reality."

The first picture sees McPhee in makeup, rocking an orange robe with her baby bump on display amid a scenic background. The second photograph also features the singer in makeup, but this time rocking a black dress with pearl earrings while clutching her baby bump, as the blue sky pervades the background.

Meanwhile, the third flick sees a masked McPhee in public rocking an oversized gray sweater and a loose hair bun in a complete 180 from her previously dolled up pictures. The fourth snap, much akin to the third, features the singer in public as she appears to be in a hurry — rocking a pair of leggings, a red tee that reads, "Good to go" and a loose black jacket.

The carousel was a big hit amongst McPhee’s 805,000 followers — receiving over 47,000 likes and a wealth of praise from fans and celebrities alike.

"O m G you goddess 🔥," actress Sarah Wright Olsen wrote.

"BEAUTYYYYYYYY BOTH WAYS! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," "The Young and the Restless" actress Kelly Kruger wrote.

"Enjoy this phase! Its all beautiful! You will look back and see it!😍," said one fan.

In Dec., McPhee confirmed rumors she and husband David Foster, 71, are anticipating a child after the pair was spotted in October shopping for baby essentials in Montecito, Calif.

McPhee and Foster tied the knot at a church in London in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a "mentor" on the singing competition series.

Foster proposed to his bride in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy. For her very special day, McPhee wore a custom-designed strapless gown by American designer Zac Posen. It featured layers of tulle, a sweetheart neckline and a matching veil.

