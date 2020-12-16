Katharine McPhee confirms pregnancy with David Foster in selfie

Katharine McPhee is feeling blue.

No, the "American Idol" alum isn’t under the weather by any means but after revealing to the world that she and husband David Foster are expecting their first child together, McPhee may be alluding to the sex of their new bundle of joy.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter and actress shared a glowing selfie snap of herself on Instagram donning a light blue double-breasted jacket on Wednesday as she confirmed rumors she and Foster, 71, are anticipating a child after the pair were spotted in October shopping for baby essentials in Montecito, Calif.

McPhee captioned the Instagram photo with a butterfly flanked on each side by two blue hearts.

KATHARINE MCPHEE AND DAVID FOSTER'S WHIRLWIND MAY-DECEMBER ROMANCE: A RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

McPhee and Foster tied the knot at a church in London in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a "mentor" on the singing competition series.

Foster proposed to his bride in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy. For her very special day, McPhee wore a custom-designed strapless gown by American designer Zac Posen. It featured layers of tulle, a sweetheart neckline and a matching veil.

KATHARINE MCPHEE, 35, POKES FUN AT AGE DIFFERENCE TO HUSBAND DAVID FOSTER, 70, IN CHEEKY TWITTER POST

This marriage marks Foster's fifth and McPhee's second.

Sources connected to McPhee told People magazine in October that the recently-married pair were expecting and not long after news circulated, the "Smash" actress seemed to reference the pregnancy in a social media post in which she revealed that she "won’t be drinking’ alcohol "anytime soon."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don't know ... is one of my favorite drinks and it reminds you of being in Capri," McPhee said at the time.

"Thank you, Aperol Spritz," she added. "I won't be drinking this anytime soon — wink, wink — but I'm very excited."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Foster is already a proud father to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shares with second wife Rebecca Dyer, as well as daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from past relationships.