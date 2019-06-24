Katharine McPhee parties in Mykonos ahead of David Foster wedding

Katharine McPhee is living it up ahead of her wedding to David Foster.

The "American Idol" alum posted several pictures of herself partying on a boat in Mykonos, Greece.

In the photos, McPhee dons a neon rainbow tutu among other colorful accesorries while sipping a beverage.

"Honey this is how you throw a party in Mykonos b---h!!" she captioned her post.

The 35-year-old singer has been living it up ahead of her nuptials to her music producer fiancee, Foster, 69. She recently got rowdy at her #katchelorette party which included male strippers.

She was surprised by her close pals for a bachelorette after one of her May performances of "Waitress" in London’s West End.

"Casually walked off stage to this," McPhee to her Instagram story at the time along with a photo of herself getting a lap dance.

Foster popped the question to McPhee while vacationing in Italy last summer. It will be the second and fifth marriages for the bride and groom, respectively.