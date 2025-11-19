Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Royal Families

Kate Winslet almost flashed King Charles during first royal meeting at movie premiere

'Titanic' star Kate Winslet was wearing a transparent lace outfit at the 1996 'Sense and Sensibility' premiere when she first met King Charles III

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
King Charles’ late-night whiskey nightcap revealed by royal author Video

King Charles’ late-night whiskey nightcap revealed by royal author

Valentine Low has written a new book, "Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street." Low spoke to Fox News Digital about how the monarch won’t pass up a good dram.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Winslet almost flashed King Charles III when meeting the British royal for the first time in 1996.

"The first time I met him, oh my goodness, he had come to support the premiere. It was a royal premiere of ‘Sense and Sensibility' when I was only 20," she recalled during Tuesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"And I sort of hadn't realized that we were really going to meet him," Winslet admitted. "And so I forgot about the fact that I really was wearing a kind of a transparent lace outfit and, thank God, I'd worn a coat because, as he's making his way towards me, I'm like, 'Nipples, nipples. Nipples! Oh my God!' And then someone just went, 'Coat!'"

Winslet recalled wrapping the coat around her body, "basically covering myself in a cape."

KATE WINSLET CONFRONTED FAT-SHAMING CRITIC IN EMOTIONAL FACE-OFF

Kate Winslet and King Charles at the Sense and Sensibility premiere

Kate Winslet recalled meeting King Charles III at the 1996 "Sense and Sensibility" premiere and panicking over her sheer outfit. (John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images, Tom Wargacki/WireImage)

King Charles meeting the cast of Sense and Sensibility

Kate Winslet said she was thankful she'd paired the lace outfit with a coat. (Getty Images)

Winslet only had kind things to say about King Charles.

"I mean he's a very gentle, personable individual, but he is the king, and it's quite something to meet him," she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kate Winslet walks the red carpet at Sense and Sensibility premiere

The "Titanic" star said she panicked upon realizing her lace dress was see-through just as the then-Prince of Wales approached to greet her. (Tom Wargacki/WireImage)

Kate Winslet arrives at Sense and Sensibility premiere in 1996

The Oscar-winning actress later laughed about the incident on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," calling King Charles "a very gentle, personable individual." (Tom Wargacki/WireImage)

Winslet had the opportunity to meet King Charles again at The King’s Foundation awards ceremony in June. 

Kimmel showed a photo of Winslet and Meryl Streep together with King Charles and asked if the "Titanic" actress offered to meet the king first.

"Actually, there was a conversation about this," Winslet explained to Kimmel. "So Meryl and I, as we were walking to meet the King… she says to me, 'Do you think we have to curtsy?'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I said, 'Absolutely, we have to curtsy.' She was like, 'OK, is it a big curtsy? What do we do?' I said, 'I don't know, we'll just make the most,' and she was like, 'I don't know if we need to do that.' There was a big panic because we didn't know what the form was," she added. "Obviously, we had to curtsy."

King Charles shakes hands with Meryl Streep while talking with her and Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet also recalled meeting King Charles III again this past June alongside Meryl Streep. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Kimmel joked, "Who was more nervous, Meryl Streep to meet the king or the king to meet Meryl Streep?"

"I don't know, she was a little bit nervous actually," Winslet admitted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue