Kate Winslet almost flashed King Charles during first royal meeting at movie premiere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Winslet almost flashed King Charles III when meeting the British royal for the first time in 1996.

"The first time I met him, oh my goodness, he had come to support the premiere. It was a royal premiere of ‘Sense and Sensibility' when I was only 20," she recalled during Tuesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"And I sort of hadn't realized that we were really going to meet him," Winslet admitted. "And so I forgot about the fact that I really was wearing a kind of a transparent lace outfit and, thank God, I'd worn a coat because, as he's making his way towards me, I'm like, 'Nipples, nipples. Nipples! Oh my God!' And then someone just went, 'Coat!'"

Winslet recalled wrapping the coat around her body, "basically covering myself in a cape."

KATE WINSLET CONFRONTED FAT-SHAMING CRITIC IN EMOTIONAL FACE-OFF

Winslet only had kind things to say about King Charles.

"I mean he's a very gentle, personable individual, but he is the king, and it's quite something to meet him," she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Winslet had the opportunity to meet King Charles again at The King’s Foundation awards ceremony in June.

Kimmel showed a photo of Winslet and Meryl Streep together with King Charles and asked if the "Titanic" actress offered to meet the king first.

"Actually, there was a conversation about this," Winslet explained to Kimmel. "So Meryl and I, as we were walking to meet the King… she says to me, 'Do you think we have to curtsy?'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I said, 'Absolutely, we have to curtsy.' She was like, 'OK, is it a big curtsy? What do we do?' I said, 'I don't know, we'll just make the most,' and she was like, 'I don't know if we need to do that.' There was a big panic because we didn't know what the form was," she added. "Obviously, we had to curtsy."

Kimmel joked, "Who was more nervous, Meryl Streep to meet the king or the king to meet Meryl Streep?"

"I don't know, she was a little bit nervous actually," Winslet admitted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP