Kate Upton soaks up the sun during Greece vacation

Kate Upton is not ready to let go of summer.

The supermodel shared several photos from her Greece vacation over the weekend, including one where the 27-year-old was lounging on a boat in a white-and-blue bathing suit.

"Soaking up the Grecian sun," Upton, 27, captioned the shot.

In another photo from Upton's vacation, the mom-of-one said it's "been on my bucket list to see the Acropolis."

"It’s known as a key symbol of the Greek legacy and glories... I’m so happy I’m finally able to see it in person! I love learning about the culture and historical value these amazing sites have to offer. Feeling so blessed to explore so much beauty here in Greece," Upton wrote.

Upton welcomed daughter, Genevieve, with husband, Justin Verlander in 2018. She told People in April that raising a child and getting her body back to where she wants it after giving birth was causing some unexpected challenges.

"I am definitely making progress, and there’s little wins," she shared. "I personally don’t love getting on the scale too much, because it fluctuates from so many things, like breastfeeding, or if I’m bloated or too hydrated or not hydrated enough. It’s kind of a buzzkill when you see that number. So I always try to focus on my weights — am I going up in weights, do I feel stronger when I’m doing lunges. I’m definitely getting stronger and feeling better."