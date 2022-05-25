Kate Moss, Johnny Depp's ex, says actor never pushed her down stairs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supermodel Kate Moss testified Wednesday that her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp never pushed her down a flight of stairs and suggested he was never violent with her, refuting a claim that Amber Heard made on the stand.

Moss, 48, wearing a black blazer over a blouse, addressed jurors in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, via a live video link from Gloucester, England. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and Moss dated from 1994 to 1998.

Depp's lawyer Ben Chew asked Moss whether anything happened when the pair took a vacation to the Golden Eye resort in Jamaica, and she explained she had an accident.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm," Moss testified. "As I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back, and I screamed because I was in --because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain, and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Chew asked the British fashion icon if Depp ever pushed her in any way.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," replied Moss, who said it was the first time she had ever testified in a court proceeding.

Chew asked her why she agreed to do so in this case, but Judge Penney Azcarate didn't allow her to answer, sustaining an objection from Heard's team.

Heard's lawyer declined to cross-examine Moss. The model and Depp had a tumultuous romance, with the actor once getting arrested for trashing a New York City hotel room during a lover's quarrel. The charges against Depp were later dropped.

Moss has often spoken fondly of her ex-beau in interviews, telling Vanity Fair in 2012 that after their split there were, "years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

The cat walker was allowed to testify after Heard mistakenly blurted out Moss' name during her turn on the stand.

The "Aquaman" actress told jurors about a fight with Depp in March 2015 when she thought he was about to push her sister, Whitney Heard, down the stairs, and she punched him.

"I don't hesitate. I don't wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him," Heard testified.

The statement prompted Chew to turn to his team in the courtroom and do a fist pump, as Depp grinned.

It is the final week of testimony in Depp's defamation trial against Heard, who he is suing for $50 million, alleging she ruined his reputation and career when she identified herself as a domestic abuse victim in a 2018 op-ed.

Heard is countersuiing Depp for $100 million, accusing her ex-husband and his lawyer of defaming her by calling her allegations of abuse a hoax.