Kate Middleton prioritizing children this summer amid cancer battle, doesn't want royals to 'worry': expert

Kate Middleton’s summer will be looking very different this year as the Princess of Wales continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer.

A royal insider recently told Closer Weekly that the mother of three plans to make this summer "memorable" for her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 7.

"The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer," said the source. "And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital that the summers have always been vital for the 42-year-old and her husband, Prince William, heir to the British throne. Their goal has always been to give their children as much normalcy as possible, away from the peering eyes of the press.

"Kate and William have always made the most of their summers with the children," said Andersen. "[And] Kate has always been athletic; that was one of the reasons William was drawn to her in the first place. She’s always been right in the thick of things when it comes to roughhousing with the kids, participating with them in their games and races. She is very competitive and has always thrown herself into all the children’s activities."

"The side effects of chemo are bound to make that level of participation more daunting for Kate, but she’s not about to let that spoil the children’s summer," said Andersen. "… Kate doesn’t want them to worry about her – she’s always believed it’s her job to worry about them – and that means keeping George, Charlotte and Louis busy with the sort of things – horseback riding, swimming, having sleepovers with cousins and schoolmates – that they always do during their vacation break."

"Kate is a total trooper … and so this summer at Anmer Hall will be as close to business as usual as she and Prince William can make it," Andersen added.

Kate is said to be recuperating at Anmer Hall, a country home on the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. It was a gift given to the Prince and Princess of Wales by Queen Elizabeth II. Sandringham is also where the royals retreat during the summer months.

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the Norfolk residents have been protective of the princess as she continues her treatment.

"Being able to spend more time with her children is the only beneficial aspect of the immense health challenges Princess Catherine is having during cancer treatments," said Fordwich. "She asked for privacy, and despite being seen out running chores in their local community, the respectful public there in Norfolk refrained from taking any photos. Being at their summer home, Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate, has meant the tranquility she needs at this time."

"Her treatment is coming along, and she is looking forward to spending even more time with her children once they are out of school for the summer," Fordwich continued. "Unlike most summers of the past, she won’t be traveling with the children. When Prince William was recently visiting the Isles of Scilly … he told the local hospital administrator he was visiting that Kate was ‘doing well.’ He even added that all their children were jealous he was traveling to one of ‘their favorite family destinations without them.’"

"There have been fake images of Kate wearing a headscarf trying to [imply] she may have a considerable hair loss due to chemotherapy," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"There have also been reports or sightings of Kate with the children … but these sightings are very low-key," he said. "The issue of when we will see her in public again is partly determined by not overshadowing anything the king does. … Perhaps a perfect opportunity would be with William being present to thank the staff at the center where she had treatment, followed by a video … [stating] she is making good progress but is very slowly … moving back to public duties."

The Princess of Wales announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer in March and has been out of the public eye since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January.

"The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team. Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work," a Kensington Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital.

William has since returned to public duties in her place along with other members of the royal family. He recently went on his first overnight trip to visit the Duchy of Cornwall’s housing project focused on helping homelessness.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital it’s possible Kate will dedicate the summer to her family and only be returning to royal duties in the fall.

"There’s nothing like recuperating from a cancer diagnosis to make you value all the small gems in life," said Chard. "This is exactly how Kate feels. She wants to enjoy her husband, children and close family around her this summer."

"I think it’s safe to say that the earliest we can expect to see Kate back at work is autumn," said Chard. "… Kate and the family spend the summers at Anmer Hall enjoying the coastline and the great outdoors. This summer will be no different, although she doesn’t want the children to worry about her. She wants to carry out even more fun and creative hobbies and to feel extra happy and carefree."

Chard said that this summer will consist of activities the family is passionate about: photography, cooking and outdoor activities, including cycling, gardening and swimming, among others. And Chard said the royal family will rally behind the princess.

"Kate is the superstar of the royal family," said Chard. "She is key to the future of the monarchy. Everyone wants her to return to work when she is ready and well. She will be expected to be front and center of the royal family when she becomes queen. Until then, she has the privilege of time for herself and extra family time. The phrase ‘You have to be seen to be believed’ is King Charles and Queen Camilla’s domain for now."

"… When Kate returns to public life, she will be stronger and an even bigger force within the royal family as absence makes the heart grow fonder; the ‘Kate Effect’ will be in full swing," Chard added.

In her March 22 video message announcing that she was undergoing chemotherapy, the princess thanked well-wishers for their "wonderful messages of support."

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful," she said.

Kate added that after cancer was discovered, she was advised to undergo "preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment."

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," said the royal. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

She also mentioned her work, saying it "has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I move on. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."