Kate Hudson posts sweet video of 'kind beautiful' boyfriend and baby daughter

Kate Hudson is still basking in the radiant glow of her newborn daughter and is getting some sweet support from boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The "Marshall" star -- who welcomed Rani Rose with Fujikawa on Oct. 2 -- took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartwarming video of her man enjoying some adorable father-daughter time with their baby.

"Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift #daddysgirl," Hudson captioned the post, along with two heart emojis.

The sweet video is imbued with an ethereal vintage quality -- due to a retro film filter and the emotional background track, Patty Griffin's "You Are Not Alone" -- and shows Fujikawa delicately cradling his little girl in his lap as he gently strokes her fine hair and gazes into her eyes.

Hudson certainly hasn't been shy about sharing photos of her baby on Instagram. After announcing Rani's birth, she posted the first pic of her precious bundle of joy three days later.

She also shared a heartwarming photo of herself holding Rani in her arms while enjoying "the early morning calm" on Thursday.

This is Hudson's first child with Fujikawa, who she began dating in early 2017. The couple announced that they were expecting back in April.

The actress is also the mother of 14-year-old son Ryder from her marriage to musician Chris Robinson, as well as 7-year-old son Bingham from her previous relationship to singer Matt Bellamy.

