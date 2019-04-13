Kate Hudson says she was a 'teen mom' by Hollywood standards

Kate Hudson was just 24 when she gave birth to her first son Ryder, 15, with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

And according to Hollywood standards, the actor claims that makes her practically a teen mom.

The actress turns 40 next week and spoke about motherhood while making an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

KATE HUDSON CLARIFIES SAYING SHE'S RAISING HER DAUGHTER WITH A 'GENDERLESS' APPROACH

"I was like 12 when I [had him]...In terms of like a Hollywood actress, I was like a teen mom," she said on the morning show. "Me and Reese Witherspoon were like teen moms. We had kids really super young."

Hudson gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Rani Rose, with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October.

The baby girl joins Ryder and her second son, Bingham Bellamy, 7, whom she had with her ex-fiancé and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

The "Bride Wars" star said she's exhausted and feels like she has "500 kids."

KATE HUDSON DISCUSSES CO-PARENTING WITH MULTIPLE EXES

"Ryder's 15, which is crazy, I mean, it's like, I mean, he is almost, he's getting up to six feet and he's such a great boy, young man," Hudson confessed. "The other day we went to breakfast and I was juggling a million things and I think it's like, really wise to go alone with three kids."

"The next thing you know, I'm not eating, I'm juggling everything and I go to Ryder, [say] 'Just take Rani,' and I went to get my food at the buffet, and I looked over and here is this young man holding his sister," she said. "It was the craziest image to me."